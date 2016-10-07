Celebrities in L.V.: Sia + Miguel, Cyndi Lauper, L.A. Kings, Margaret Cho, Moody Blues, ZZ Top, Love & Vine

It comes down to a battle between Celine Dion as she marks her incredible 1,000-show milestone and the debut of ice hockey with the L.A. Kings for two nights of high-speed skating and punch-ups at T-Mobile Arena, the future home of our own hometown NHL expansion team.

Although there are numerous music choices of yesteryear and today all over Las Vegas this weekend, much of the focus will be on T-Mobile as it plays host for its first hockey games. Not the new Vegas Knights yet, but the Kings host the Dallas Stars, then 24 hours later their longtime nemesis, the Colorado Avalanche.

Engineers will be watching more carefully than sports spectators or Celine’s fans at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to ensure that nothing goes wrong in this dry run before our team starts skating at T-Mobile.

There are many attractions of the non-entertainment kind, too. First is tonight’s debut of the Love & Vine festival at The Palazzo’s Azure Pool with 10 master French chefs. Secondly, there are the 40-plus food trucks that will gather for The Great American Foodie Fest at Sunset Station. Be sure to visit chef Amanda Henson’s Rolling Fusion kitchen-on-wheels.

Two other notable non-music events: Circus Couture’s “Lucky” fundraiser at The Joint in the Hard Rock Hotel benefiting Children’s Special Center of Nevada, a nonprofit that cares for children with cancer, and The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival at Sunset Park all weekend.

Musically, we have Sia, Miguel, Cyndi Lauper, ZZ Top and others. From across the pond, it’s The Guess Who, Herman’s Hermits and The Moody Blues. Add chef Gordon Ramsay opening his new Fish & Chips restaurant at The Linq Promenade, and it’s safe to say we have a British invasion on our hands this weekend.

Without further ado, here is our weekly Robin’s Royal Rundown:

FRIDAY, OCT. 7

MUSIC

Sia and Miguel are at Mandalay Bay Events Center.

ZZ Top and Kenny Wayne Shepherd are at Pearl at The Palms.

The Moody Blues is at The Venetian.

The Guess Who is at Golden Nugget Showroom.

Herman’s Hermits is at South Point all weekend.

Freddy Cole is at Cabaret Jazz in The Smith Center for the Performing Arts for two days.

Jack Mack and The Heart Attack is at Silverton.

Thrice and La Dispute is at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade.

Heart is at House of Blues in Mandalay Bay for two days.

Memories of Jackie Wilson by Antar featuring Andre Vaughn Gibson is at Ron DeCar’s Event Center.

Starone All-Stars is at All Star Friday Nights at Aliante.

The Dirty is at Sunset Station.

The Scintas are at The Plaza for two days.

COMEDY

Frank Caliendo is at The Orleans for two days.

Martin Lawrence is at The Chelsea in The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Nick Swardson is at The Mirage.

Ralphie May is at T.I.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Tickets are on sale for Soul Train Weekend Music Fest featuring Jill Scott, Tyrese and more on Nov. 4 and Soul Train Weekend Comedy Get Down featuring George Lopez, Eddie Griffin and more at Mandalay Bay Events Center on Nov. 5; Alejandra Guzman at The Foundry at SLS Las Vegas on Nov. 5; George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic on Dec. 31 and Adam Ant on Feb. 10 at BBLV; and Bastille at The Chelsea on April 14.

Love & Vine is at Azure.

Great American Foodie Fest is at Sunset Station all weekend.

L.A. Kings vs. Dallas Stars is at T-Mobile.

Zombie Escape is at The High Roller in The Linq Promenade.

Freaky First Friday is at Skin City.

The Rise Lantern Festival is for two days outside Las Vegas.

It’s National Coming Out Weekend at First Friday.

Fremont Fright Fest continues at Fremont Street Experience.

Circus Couture presents “Lucky” at The Joint.

The Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival is at Sunset Park all weekend.

Paragon Pro Wrestling is at Sam’s Town.

PARTY PATROL

Benny Benassi is at Marquee Nightclub in The Cosmopolitan.

DJ Exile is at Bond in The Cosmopolitan for two days.

Shawn Eiferman is at The Birdie Bar at Topgolf Las Vegas.

DJ TA4 is at The Yard at Topgolf.

DJ Shift is at Wet Republic at MGM Grand.

SATURDAY, OCT. 8

MUSIC

Cyndi Lauper is at The Joint.

Lionel Richie resumes his residency at Axis at Planet Hollywood.

Cannerystock is at Cannery.

Jessie James Decker is at The Foundry.

The Cult is at Primm Valley Resort.

The Devin Townsend Project and Between The Buried and Me are at BBLV.

Jay White’s Neil Diamond Tribute is at Suncoast.

The Acid Sisters, Serpentfoot, The Astaires and DJ Jacob Savage are at The Beer Garden at The Plaza.

The Church is at Backstage Bar & Billiards.

Vanessa LeGrand is at Grandview Lounge at South Point.

COMEDY

Margaret Cho is at The Chelsea.

Tim Allen is at The Mirage.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

L.A. Kings vs. Colorado Avalanche is at T-Mobile.

The Beer Festival is at Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas.

Opening of “Hands on Laboratory” is at Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

Summerlin Festival of Arts is at Downtown Summerlin for two days.

Cars and Coffee moves to Speed Vegas.

The expansion grand opening is at Tivoli Village.

The Hubb Classic Car & Parts Swap Meet is at The Gates of Death Valley in Pahrump.

PARTY PATROL

Cash Cash is at Marquee Dayclub.

Ashley Red is at The Birdie Bar.

DJ L1 is at The Yard.

DJ Chuckie is at Wet Republic.

SUNDAY, OCT. 9

MUSIC

Steve Vai is at HOB.

Frank LaSpina is at Cabaret Jazz.

OF SPECIAL NOTE

Olate Dogs are at Vinyl.

Sunday football viewing parties are at Lavo Casino Club.

PARTY PATROL

Steve Aoki is at Wet Republic.

DJ Bri Deezy is at Bond.

Have a great weekend!