Is Celine Dion heading to NBC’s ‘The Voice’? Plus ‘Beauty and The Beast’

Expect to see our The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner Celine Dion alongside Gwen Stefani on the early morning NBC’s “Today” on Thursday discussing the new season of “The Voice.”

TV insiders say that Celine will be one of the mentors for the new Season 12 starting Feb. 27 with Gwen and her beau, country superstar Blake Shelton, appearing alongside Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and Alicia Keys. Season 11 coach Miley Cyrus is not returning.

Nearly 25 years after Celine sang “Beauty and the Beast” with Peabo Bryson for the hit 1991 Disney animated movie, she has decided to return to the new Disney live-action version that stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens and Luke Evans.

Celine will sing a new song, “How Does a Moment Last Forever,” written by eight-time Oscar-winning composer Alan Menken and lyricist Tim Rice. They describe it as an “emotional ballad about holding onto life’s precious moments.”

The song touched Celine, who just marked the first anniversary of the passing of her longtime husband and manager, Rene Angelil, after a three-year battle against throat cancer. Celine was a children’s “supermentor” in “Junior Voice” in Quebec last fall.