Celine Dion returns to The Colosseum after five canceled performances

After battling a throat infection that caused her to cancel five shows at The Colosseum in Caesars Palace, resident headliner Celine Dion returned Tuesday night for the first time in two weeks since the viral illness.

Celine greeted fans as she started on time and said she was feeling much better and ready to perform again. She stopped her show long enough to talk to the audience about how doctors had confined her to bed.

Celine said: “I’m feeling better. I want to apologize. We all get sick, and it’s not good. The worst part of it, though, the hardest thing as an artist is not to be able to do the show. I hate letting people down and canceling.

“We think of you and know a lot of you have prepared your journey, long voyages, taking care of the kids, the costs of the planes, the tickets, the hotel. I know how much is involved for you. I want to apologize to those who came to see the show, and I was forbidden by the doctors.

“When I get sick and cannot sing, it upsets a lot of people, but most especially me. It was bad for everybody. I’m truly sorry, but this was not in my hands. It’s good to be back at my first show, and trust me we are happy to be able to be here again.”

One guest who attended told me: “Thankfully she sounded great, and everything is back to normal again. Let’s hope she doesn’t work so hard and have a relapse.”