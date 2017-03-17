Chase Bryant, Easton Corbin, Josh Turner added to ACM Party for a Cause lineup

More than 80 country artists will host and perform at 18 events in 13 locations for the four days of partying when The Academy of Country Music roars into town for the 52nd Annual ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2 and ACM Party for a Cause lineup.

The big parties are at Stoney’s Rocking Country at Town Square with Midland and The Swon Brothers on March 30 and 17 bands over two stages on April 1 with Chase Bryant, Aaron Watson, Runaway June, Lucas Hoge, Stephanie Quayle and many more April 1.

Jake Owen headlines with Big & Rich and Lee Brice on March 31, while Florida Georgia Line, Cole Swindell and Dustin Lynch take the spotlight April 1 all at Mandalay Bay Beach. Lady Antebellum joins Kelsea Ballerini and Kip Moore at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel before the awards on CBS.

Afterward, Easton Corbin, Scotty McCreery and Kane Brown are there for ACM Lifting Lives. Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley return as hosts of the awards for the second consecutive year. The awards includes a duet featuring FGL and our Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners The Backstreet Boys.

After-parties are planned at The Joint and the new Park Theater at Monte Carlo, and Josh Turner is among the headliners at Park Theater alongside Russell Dickerson, Tracy Lawrence, RaeLynn and Clay Walker.