Chris Phillips of Zowie Bowie to headline at Cleopatra’s Barge in Caesars Palace

Zowie Bowie lead singer Chris Phillis confirms that he’s stepped into the Matt Goss slot at Cleopatra’s Barge in Caesars Palace every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Spiky haired blond Chris is now busy five nights a week with Friday evenings at Red Rock Resort and Thursday and Saturday “vintage classics” gigs on Fremont Street or at Grandview Lounge at South Point.

With the new gig at Caesars, Chris now has Sundays and Mondays off — for the time being! He also will juggle the VIP and high-roller New Year’s Eve party at Caesars, then race over to Fremont Street to host the midnight countdown at the annual big-block party.