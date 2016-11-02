Cirque’s ‘Toruk,’ at T-Mobile Arena from Jan. 18-22, is its ‘most ambitious touring production ever’

Nine former Las Vegas cast and crew members of Cirque du Soleil shows will be working in the amazing production “Toruk: The First Flight” when it has its engagement at T-Mobile Arena from Jan. 18-22. “It’s the most ambitious Cirque du Soleil touring production ever,” Cirque Senior Vice President of Worldwide Resident Shows Jerry Nadal told me.

“Our ‘Ka’ show at MGM Grand is a permanent instillation, but ‘Toruk’ has 27 trucks with the show itself covering 15,000 square feet of full-stage floor. It’s all computer-generated. We turn the stage into the six different worlds of ‘Avatar’ in the course of the show. It’s really ambitious and crazy because it moves around to a different city every week.”

Jerry, who flew to Montreal for its premiere last year, said Las Vegas will be even more impressed with the production than the seven shows already here on the Las Vegas Strip. “It’s the next step in our creative process. We take the James Cameron movie, which is the biggest movie of all time, and bring it to life onstage.

“Las Vegas audiences will be knocked out with the full use of T-Mobile Arena — it really does take the entire arena. The main character who’s named for the show, the Toruk, is a huge bird with a 40-foot wingspan who flies around the whole arena. It’s really an impressive piece of theater.

“The other impressive part of the show is all the projection mapping on the scenery where it turns into different worlds. We haven’t seen that in our Cirque shows here yet. Over 40 video projectors are used to create Pandora. There’s a waterfall effect in there that is mind-blowing. It’s impressive and new to Las Vegas. I was blown away by it. It’s absolutely stunning visually.”

One of the show’s other standout features is narration, something that Cirque normally doesn’t do. Said Jerry: “The characters narrate you through the story. If you’ve seen the movie, then you’re going to know the whole thing, but this narration certainly helps move the story along from world to world.

“I don’t think that it really needs any explanation, but if you have not seen the movie, then this just helps you get from one part of the story to the next in the different worlds that make up Pandora. There’s all the performance elements that you would expect from Cirque du Soleil, as well.”

“ ‘Toruk’ already this year has been one of the top-grossing production road tours. Several million people have seen it so far, and it’s been one of our most successful arena tours ever. It’s an original product specifically built and designed to tour in arenas.” Jerry summed up: “It’s not just bigger or better than what we have in Las Vegas already.

“It’s the performance itself, plus the equipment that they’re using and the style of the presentation. It’s very different. We try to let the show stand alone, so I’m not going to take anything from it for what we already have here. We’ll see what we can create totally new and unique in the future for here.”