Co-hosts Luke Bryan, Dierks Bentley hint at rock legend at tonight’s ACM Awards — PHOTOS

2017 Academy of Country Music Awards co-hosts Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley hosted a news conference Friday morning at T-Mobile Arena, then a large dice toss outside T-Mobile at Toshiba Plaza with execs, and, as expected, the country cutup duo kept the chilly morning light with jokes and smiles.

This is Bryan’s fifth consecutive stint as ACM Awards co-host (he previously hosted with Blake Shelton) and Bentley’s second year in a row, and both singer-songwriters also will be performing during the awards in its first year at T-Mobile (its previous home was MGM Grand Garden Arena).

Our thanks to contributing photographer Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery from the news conference and dice toss and contributing videographer Richard Corey for his video from the news conference posted on YouTube. Red carpet coverage of the 2017 ACM Awards begins at 3 p.m. on Twitter @ACMAwards.

Be sure to watch Corey’s video of the news conference, during which Bryan and Bentley hint at a rock legend at tonight’s 2017 ACM Awards. Also this week and weekend leading up to tonight’s 2017 ACM Awards:

Chris Stapleton and Maren Morris headlined at The Pearl at The Palms on Thursday night.

Brett Eldredge performed a free concert for CMT’s “Instant Jam” at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Thursday night.

Bryan and Bentley dined at Hakkasan at MGM Grand on Thursday night.

Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum hosted his annual ACM Lifting Lives Golf Classic at TPC Las Vegas.

ACM and ACM Party for a Cause concerts and events were held at Red Rock Resort Showroom, Stoney’s Rockin’ Country at Town Square, Go Pool at The Flamingo, House of Blues and Mandalay Bay Beach at Mandalay Bay, The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel and Redneck Riviera at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s from Thursday through Sunday.

ACM Awards after-parties are tonight at Park Theater at Monte Carlo and The Joint.

The 2017 ACM Awards co-hosted by Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley is at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas airing live at 8 p.m. ET and tape delayed Pacific Time at 8 p.m. on CBS.