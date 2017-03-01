Director Raj Kapoor: From Shania and Mariah to Oscars and Backstreet Boys

Director Raj Kapoor can list on his high-profile resume Shania Twain, Mariah Carey, The Academy Awards, John Fogerty, The Backstreet Boys and, upcoming, The Chainsmokers, Coldplay and Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

The charismatic and well-spoken Kapoor answered questions over the phone Monday morning about 15 hours after the Oscars, “La La Land”-“Moonlight” flub et al, had ended in Hollywood and two days before his work with The Backstreet Boys premieres in “Larger Than Life” at Axis at Planet Hollywood tonight:

Can we talk about the end to The Oscars last night with Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway?!

(Laughs) I’m glad that I wasn’t in charge of that part of the awards! There was a mix-up with the PricewaterhouseCoopers team on the show, but everyone did an amazing job handling it.

It is a heightened time frame with the entire world watching, and I have full respect for the stage management and director and especially the producer of “La La Land,” who handled it with grace and dignity.

What parts of The Oscars were your responsibility last night?

The screens and music productions, those were my responsibility and work. The screens are anything to do with images and video support for the big, scenic elements and productions.

So you were responsible for Justin Timberlake’s opening with his Oscar-nominated hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling” from “Trolls”? It was a fantastic start to the awards.

I agree — Justin was fantastic. The producers and I wanted to set a different tone, to celebrate why people love Hollywood, to be lighthearted and not have the typical monologue. It really set a great tone for the entire show to see celebrities singing and dancing.

How long did you work on The Oscars?

We started right before Thanksgiving.

Your connection to Las Vegas includes directing with Shania Twain, John Fogerty and The Backstreet Boys. What was your first job in Las Vegas, and tell me about working with Shania and John.

Shania was my first Las Vegas residency. There was an extensive interview process with Shania, her manager and AEG. They wanted a director to helm the show. Shania had not been onstage in over 10 years, and they wanted someone to bring her back and help her realize her vision and to make her comfortable with performing again.

It was a really fun environment. It was the biggest show that I had worked on up to that point, and it was a great experience to collaborate with an artist of her caliber.

I also worked with Mariah Carey at The Colosseum. John Fogerty came about because he is good friends with Ken Ehrlich, who directed the Grammys and is a good friend of the Fogertys and asked if I wanted to work with him, so that’s how that came about.

Your work with The Backstreet Boys debuts Wednesday at Axis at Planet Hollywood. Tell me about working with them.

It came about with my work with One Republic. It was a really condensed time frame, and it has been a whirlwind. Growing up I was a huge fan of Shania, Mariah and The Backstreet Boys.

I know all their videos and songs, and to work with artists who you love is an honor and a privilege to be able to help create the next phase of their career. With The Backstreet Boys, we had three months, while it was about a year with Shania.

When The Backstreet Boys debuts Wednesday night, what can fans expect, and how much longer do you work with the show?

It’s indefinite because their dates are indefinite. They have had a resurgence, and people are discovering their music against or for the first time. They’re shows are some of the biggest in their careers, and they are garnering their best reviews. They’re showman, and this super-high-profile show will show why they are the biggest boyband ever.

Our whole vision for this show is larger than life. It is an amped-up Backstreet Boys experience. We looked at all of their videos and choreography, and they have been working their butts off with the vocals and choreography. I think that we brought in at least eight choreographers.

They are dedicated to the music and visuals and staging so that the show really delivers a great Backstreet Boys experience. The show will be a huge joy for fans and the ultimate Las Vegas experience.

What are the challenges in working in different venues like The Colosseum, The Venetian, Dolby Theater and Axis at Planet Hollywood?

Las Vegas venues are absolutely huge, from the audience to the stage and sides. The challenge is to frame the artist to be intimate and human with lighting and video, but then to be larger than life and deliver on that vision. It’s a balancing act of intimacy vs. seeing them at their best surrounded by dancers and special effects and wardrobe.

Do you get nervous before opening night?

Yes (laughs)! You work for months on these productions and cannot wait to see what the audience will love and jump up for standing ovations. You can’t necessary envision what audiences will react to in shows.

What else are you working on right now?

I just finished the Oscars, and after The Backstreet Boys, there is John Fogerty, now at Wynn Las Vegas, on Friday, then The Chainsmokers and Coldplay at The iHeartRadio Music Awards this weekend. Then it’s Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s tour, their first one in 10 years.

Where are you based, and how often are you in Las Vegas?

I am based in L.A, but I am in Las Vegas quite a lot with projects, corporate clients, checking in on shows and seeing new shows, projects like the ACM, Billboard Music and iHeartRadio Music awards. I’m in Las Vegas about 10 times a year.

You should buy a house here.

(Laughs) I should!

What do you do for fun when you’re not working in Las Vegas?

I love to go to the shows and the gym. I have a lot of friends in Las Vegas, and I love going out to dinner in Las Vegas. There are some amazing dining experiences in Las Vegas — some of my favorites, some really great dining.

In doing research before our interview … you have the same name as the late Indian actor, director and producer Raj Kapoor, correct? Is that confusing?

I get asked that a lot now! Even as a little kid, but now a lot more often in being in entertainment. Yes, we have the same name, but we’re not related! I’m flattered to have the same name as him.

Thank you for taking the time to speak with me this morning, Raj, and I am looking forward to watching your work with The Backstreet Boys on Wednesday night.

Thank you, Don. The Backstreet Boys have been great to work with — they are five stars, five men with five opinions and certain visions and with 25 years of experience. They are really nice people. They’ve lasted so long because they’re really nice to their fans and in interviews and on TV shows.

They’re really excited to be in wardrobe and rehearsals sweating their butts off with the choreography. They love performing and are always at 100 percent. They are entertainers — they are legitimate showmen.