Dream (on), lover: Mariah Carey’s $50 million request to James Packer is denied

Not so happy news from The Colosseum at Caesars Palace headliner songbird Mariah Carey.

Although she’s keeping her whopping $10 million diamond engagement ring, Mariah’s former billionaire fiance Australian gaming mogul James Packer has reportedly turned down her request for a $50 million settlement.

Mariah reportedly wanted the staggering sum, saying she uprooted her life in Manhattan to move to Los Angeles, as it was closer to him in Australia! A source told my pals at the Page Six column in the New York Post:

“Of course Mariah wants money, but she’s not getting $50 million. There are no negotiations about money because they haven’t spoken since the split. He let her keep the ring, and she isn’t getting a cent more.

“It is ridiculous to claim that James is the reason for the cancellation of her South America tour. A few days ago, she blamed it on the promoters.”