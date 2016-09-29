Dueling shows open amid jam-packed evening in Las Vegas

It’s not often that we busy scribes have not one but two show openings on the same night and simultaneously two restaurant developments unveiled. But that’s the agenda tonight when the fast, furious and ferocious dancing of Cherry Boom Boom opens at The Tropicana and SOLID GOLD SOUL spins at Windows Showroom in Bally’s.

Check out our interview with producer Marc Paskin of his one-year medical battle to open SOLID GOLD SOUL on the Strip. Cherry Boom Boom, with dancers, aerialists and specialty acts, is all about smart and sass for the ladies and strong and sultry for the gents. The Boomettes welcome you to their ultimate playground of sex, music, love and rock-and-roll a go-go.

Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten will take over the reins at Royden Ellamar’s Harvest in The Bellagio and Shawn McClain, although sidelined in Chicago recovering from surgery, will have his chef de cuisine Chris Heisinger introduce dining adventures at his celebrated Sage in Aria.

Add our Luxury Magazine’s private-event 13th anniversary celebration and fashion show at Foxtail at SLS Las Vegas and AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL and DANCING WITH THE STARS champion Nyle DiMarco’s grand opening as guest host in CHIPPENDALES at The Rio, and the calendar couldn’t be packed any fuller!

