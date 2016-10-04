‘DWTS’ photos: Laurie Hernandez, Val Chmerkovskiy take lead; double-elimination tonight

Tonight on ABC’s DANCING WITH THE STARS, there will be a double-elimination after Monday night’s two-hour spectacular that featured acrobats and dancers from six Cirque du Soleil shows on the Las Vegas Strip.

Laurie Hernandez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy scored the first perfect 30 of the new season with a jazz routine inspired by MICHAEL JACKSON ONE at Mandalay Bay. The duo are now atop the leaderboard.

It was a bad night for Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds and his pro partner, Allison Holker, with a tango inspired by THE BEATLES LOVE at The Mirage, as they received only 18 points out of a possible 30 from the judges and wound up in the bottom slot of the night.

Just above them with 21 points were Marilu Henner and Derek Hough, who performed a paso doble inspired by the good vs. evil battle waged nightly at KA in MGM Grand. The third position at the bottom was Ryan Lochte with Cheryl Burke performing a Viennese Waltz based on O at The Bellagio with 22 points.

Ryan’s segment featured him swimming in a Speedo in the O stage pool during weekend visit rehearsals here. The surprise of the night was the sexy burlesque-styled Argentine tango performed as a salute to ZUMANITY at New York- New York.

It was super sultry with Maks Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose stripped down to lingerie to as much exposed skin as censors would permit. The model, reality-TV star, actress and ex-wife of Wiz Khalifa and Maks, former LE REVE — THE DREAM choreographer, scored 24 points.

Terra Joie and Sasha Farber also called on O for their inspired samba (25 points); Maureen McCormick and Artem Chigvintsev used MYSTERE at T.I. for the background to their Argentine tango (24 points); and Jana Kramer and Gleb Savchenko scored 23 points with their foxtrot drawn from LOVE.

Our thanks to Eric McCandless of ABC for his photo gallery from Monday’s ballroom.