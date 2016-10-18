Fabulous and incomparable Cher to headline at The Park Theater at Monte Carlo

Academy Award-, Emmy-, Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and diva extraordinaire Cher has partnered with AEG Live and MGM Resorts International to debut “Classic Cher,” a series of concerts exclusive to North America beginning in February, it was announced this morning.

Known for extravagant stage shows, over-the-top costumes and Bob Mackie gowns and at least two “farewell” tours, Cher will bring her new extended run featuring hit classics to MGM Resorts’ newest live-entertainment venues, Park Theater at Monte Carlo and The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

“I plan to make this my best show ever,” said Cher in a news release. “I am extremely excited about both of these new theaters – they are state-of-the-art and beautiful.”

Launching her career in the 1960s as part of Sonny & Cher, the global icon made unprecedented strides in what had long been a male-dominated industry. A superstar for more than six decades, Cher has sold more than 100 million records and has ruled the recording, concert, film, Broadway, television and directing industries.

Cher’s three-year, 325-show world “Farewell Tour” from 2003 to 2005 played to more than 3 million fans and became the most successful tour ever by a female artist. With “Classic Cher,” she returns to the Las Vegas Strip after a successful residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace from 2008-2011.

Richard Sturm, president of Entertainment, MGM Resorts International, said in the news release, “MGM Resorts is thrilled to welcome Cher back to our entertainment family with ‘Classic Cher.’

“We have had a successful partnership with Cher and her team for more than 20 years and look forward to continuing this relationship at our two new venues. Cher is a true legend of the industry, and this new relationship with her further cements MGM Resorts as the leader in live entertainment nationwide.”

Previously announced artists at The Park Theater: Opening night with Stevie Nicks and The Pretenders on Dec. 17 and an extended run by Bruno Mars that begins Dec. 30-31 and continues into 2017.