Frank Marino celebrates reimagined ‘Divas Las Vegas’ at The Linq Hotel tonight

Frank Marino is now the longest-running consecutive headliner in Las Vegas and with his all-star cast of talented female impersonators in “Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas” is introducing tonight a reimagined spectacular show at The Linq Hotel Theater.

The dazzling divas have evolved and changed the show throughout the years, and, with this latest production, Frank has added female impersonators in the roles of Pat Benatar, Barbra Streisand and Adele.

Frank promises that the show also will feature a new opening and new songs. Another new exotic routine showcases Shannel from Season 1 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” performing a number from the Broadway musical “Jekyll & Hyde.”

“New show, new divas, same attitude,” said Frank. “ ‘Divas Las Vegas’ has always been an exciting, upbeat show that reaches a diverse audience. We have captured that same captivating spirit in this new production.”

The show features 17 performers a night in costumes that sparkle and shine onstage, with Frank as comedy icon host and MC Joan Rivers. His “Divas” cast re-creates superstars including Lady Gaga, Cher, Diana Ross, Beyonce, Madonna and Britney Spears.