Guadalupe Valley chef Drew Deckman to prepare ‘A Taste of Baja’ for Mint 400

Michelin star chef Drew Deckman will be cooking up “A Taste of Baja” for the Mint 400 VIP hospitality areas this year. Drew is owner of award-winning restaurant Deckman’s En El Mogor in the culinary and wine hotspot Guadalupe Valley near Ensenada.

His Mint 400 VIP menu will feature appetizers and entrees, including grilled Baja-style tacos, Baja oysters, ceviche, fire-roasted suckling pigs, gazpacho shots with Baja shrimp, ribeye sliders and lamb gyros a la plancha with handmade salsas (totopos, salsa verde, chipotle sauce, molcajete sauce and pico de gallo).

Before his Baja success story, my pal Drew spent a decade in Europe cooking with renowned chefs including Paul Bocuse, Jacques Maximin, Gilles DuPont and Tommy Byrne. He is brand ambassador for Smart Fish, a Baja-based sustainable fisheries social enterprise.

Drew has served as culinary consultant for Casa de Piedra Winery, Paralelo Winery, Estacion por Venir Winery and La Contra Vinos. “I race off-road in Baja. When I was invited to participate and stamp my name on The Mint 400, I jumped at the chance to share Baja food with some of my fellow off-roaders and fans,” Drew told me.

“I just need to figure out how I can race and cook at the same time! I am bringing some specially sourced ingredients to share with our VIPs and give them a fantastic culinary experience.” I am grand marshal of The Mint 400 events from March 1-4.