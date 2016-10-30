Guy Savoy’s cathedral of champagne wishes, caviar dreams at Caesars Palace

Celebrated French chef Guy Savoy is set to arrive in Las Vegas on Tuesday to preside over the new $170 per person caviar tasting menu he’s created for his new Caviar Room at his Restaurant Guy Savoy in Augustus Tower at Caesars Palace. How could I possibly resist a visit?

You can order a $6,070 bottle of superb Krug Clos d’Ambonnay 1995 to go with the tiny black eggs of gold. Don’t panic, though: You can sample the Krug Grande Cuvee for a more modest $55 a glass, and the first one is included for free in the tasting menu. You must have bubbly when you’re enjoying caviar.

Welcome to Guy’s cathedral of champagne and caviar. It’s a masterpiece of presentation, taste and lifestyles of the rich and famous. The chef is a genius for making your eyes light up even before the first bite.

No worries when he’s back in Paris, France, either, because his new Las Vegas executive chef Julien Asseo is one of the rare men who has worked for two of the top French star chefs of all time: Joel Robuchon and Guy Savoy.

The caviar menu starts with oysters with caviar sprinkled atop, then an assortment of “Colors of Caviar” with a bed of pureed green beans for the black pearls of the Caspian Sea. He adds layers of scrambled eggs and white caviar vinaigrette and sabayon to let the caviar shine.

Guy hasn’t finished with his kitchen magic: His salmon Mi Cuit is adorned with caviar. It’s a combination that oozes joy and delight. Soft and delicate, it is the dish that makes you vow to never eat anything but salmon and caviar ever again.

In the Caviar Room by itself, it sells for $130. So add the single Caviar Room charge of $95 for “Colors of Caviar,” and you’ll be much better off with the tasting menu that gives it all to you for less, plus a glass of Krug Grand Cuvee.

In the Caviar Room, you can order caviar by the ounce: $385 for Imperial Golden Osetra and $235 an ounce for Royal Osetra. His coup de gras on the tasting menu is Mason jars filled with three desserts. If you’re already satiated, you can order ice creams and sorbets.

Guy doesn’t use flowers in the restaurant or allow employees to wear perfume so as not to disrupt the aroma of his rich cuisine. These small attentions to detail create a more sumptuous, unforgettable experience.

You understand his devotion to the finest in ambiance that surrounds his culinary creations with this YouTube video look at his newest restaurant in the French capital. Guy, who is celebrating 10 at Caesars Palace, once told me:

“A fine-dining restaurant is the last bastion of civilization. It’s the art of living because I don’t know another place where you have more attention. Caesars Palace wanted me to create the identical twin in Las Vegas to match my Paris restaurant, and we have done that. Around the table is like a ballet, a discreet ballet that’s very efficient.”