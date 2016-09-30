Here’s where it’s at for Route 91 headliner Dustin Lynch: I’m ‘having the time of my life’

Country singer-songwriter Dustin Lynch, 31, returns to Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival at Las Vegas Village this weekend, his second time at the annual event in its three years.

Lynch answered questions Wednesday ahead of his headlining stint Sunday:

Welcome back to Las Vegas, Dustin. How often do you get to Sin City?

I’m there a few times a year. I love Las Vegas and will find any excuse to travel there! I’m in town for Route 91 Harvest and the ACM Awards based there, as well as the two rodeo events in the fall.

When I first interviewed you two years ago, People and Us magazines had just named you one of country’s sexiest male singers, and you were about to perform at the first Route 91 Harvest here. Catch me up on two years.

(Laughs) The last two years? Life has been really good to us. We have a new album out, “Where It’s At,” that spawned three No. 1 singles. “Seeing Red” is our new single for our new, unnamed project. On the touring front, I’ve been on the road with Luke Bryan for two years and performed for 2 million people. It’s been incredible being introduced to new faces and fans.

What can fans expect in your set Sunday night?

A big ol’ party. We’ve had a lot of success the last two years. We want to get the crowd up and moving and dancing and perform our hits and new music. Our band is tight, and I think that each show gets better and better. It’s all about celebrating and having a great time.

Who are you looking forward to see perform? You mentioned last time being a Luke Bryan fan, and now you’ve toured with him as an opening act and perform ahead of him again Sunday.

I’m always excited to see Luke Bryan perform and see how he works the crowd and his fans. It’ll be great to see him and other artists perform outside in the Las Vegas skyline.

What are you working on right now besides performing?

In my down time, I’m trying to write and record in Nashville. It slows down a bit in the fall and during the holiday season, so I like to be in the lab getting it done.

We have George Strait, Reba McEntire, Brooks & Dunn and Garth Brooks with extended dates here in Las Vegas. Why do you think country music does so well in Las Vegas?

Las Vegas is a melting pot for all walks of life and a big party, so you get country fans from across the country and all over the world. Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn are on my bucket list of concerts.

What’s on your to do list in Las Vegas when you’re not performing Sunday night? When we talked last time, you were hoping to finally see a Cirque du Soleil show.

I still haven’t seen a Cirque du Soleil show! Maybe catch some rays at the pool during the day and hang out with friends in the evening and hit the blackjack tables.

Final goofy question: So where’s it at for Dustin Lynch in September 2016?

On the road and all over the place and having the time of my life! I’m so blessed.

Dustin Lynch is part of the 2016 Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival lineup Sunday night at Las Vegas Village.