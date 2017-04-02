Host Luke Bryan’s ACM Awards plan: ‘Less preparation means better preparation’

Country cutups Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley co-hosting today’s 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards from our T-Mobile Arena have revealed how they will deal with the rigors of the three-hour CBS telecast: “We’ll drink our way through it. There’s a backstage bar set up to take care of any worries!”

The relaxed, fun-loving duo are hosting for the second consecutive year together, although it’s Luke’s fifth year in a row at the controls (he previously co-hosted with Blake Shelton). “It will be the Dierks du Soleil show,” Luke joked.

Luke, who also will perform, as will Dierks, added: “Less preparation means better preparation. The drinking will get us through it.” Dierks retorted: “Luke’s plan is not to work, so I’m going to follow his lead.”

In addition to his solo performance, Dierks also will partner with Cole Swindell on “Flatliner,” as they did at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on March 3 and 4.

Fourteen-time ACM Awards host and Caesars Palace headliner Reba McEntire, who also has won 14 ACM Awards, will perform “Back to God” with contemporary Christian artist Lauren Daigle.

Other collaborations include former The Venetian headliners Tim McGraw and Faith Hill on the world TV premiere of their new single “Speak to a Girl”; Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban will perform their hit single “The Fighter”; and Thomas Rhett and Maren Morris team up for “Craving You.”

The must-see pairing of our new Axis at Planet Hollywood headliners The Backstreet Boys with Florida Georgia Line promises to be the most exciting group effort. They also paired up at last September’s iHeartRadio Music Festival here at T-Mobile.

It all promises to be the most star-studded country show of the year with no less than 70 celebrities taking the stage. Still no word at this writing of the biggest surprise of all: a rumored Shania Twain appearance to debut her single going on sale this weekend in advance of her expected May album “Triumphant.”

One fun fact from rehearsals that began Thursday was learning that every winner is given 45 seconds to leave their seat, walk up onstage, accept their award and say a gracious thank you from the podium. The timekeepers have their stopwatches primed to play them off at 46 seconds.

Brett Eldredge, who performed a surprise free concert at The Chelsea on Thursday night, and Old Dominion join the lineup of previously announced performances by Luke, Dierks, Maren, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts and Chris Stapleton.

Presenters this year include Lauren Alaina, Bobby Bones, Kane Brown, Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Kacey Musgraves, Nancy O’Dell, Jake Owen, Kellie Pickler, Darius Rucker, Elliott Sadler, Bubba Wallace and Miss America Savvy Shields.

It all starts this afternoon with the red carpet preshow live streaming on Twitter as of 3 p.m. The awards are 5 to 8 p.m. for East Coast primetime viewing and air tape delayed here at 8 p.m. Cameras roll at 4:55 p.m. so that producers have a 5-minute safety window.

Here’s a YouTube video of Dierks and Luke on “CBS This Morning” talking about their preparation to cope with unexpected hiccups. They also plan for Luke a fool-proof distraction to have a wardrobe malfunction onstage if they are handed the incorrect envelopes.

The Week Vegas Goes Country got underway Thursday with the first two Party for a Cause shows that benefit ACM Lifting Lives. Six more followed Friday, and there were seven Saturday, including Pool Party for a Cause at Flamingo’s Go Pool with Old Dominion, Jerrod Nieman and Dee Jay Silver.

Another pool party takes place at noon today at Rehab at The Hard Rock Hotel. Two after-awards parties are set for tonight at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel with Eastern Corbin and Scotty McCreery and Park Theater at Monte Carlo with Clay Walker and Chris Janson. In all, more than 96 hours in 18 events at 13 venues in Las Vegas.