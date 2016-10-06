ILEA L.V. President Patrick Peel: Behind-the-scenes of event and party planning

Tis the season to throw a party! With the holiday season starting as soon as Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve are just around the corner, and nobody does parties and events better than Las Vegas.

Strip events and celebrations amid the holidays include National Finals Rodeo, marathons and Opportunity Village’s Great Santa Run and Magical Forest. Our Valley becomes the merriest of venues, and nobody forgets the invasion of 330,000 revelers for NYE fireworks.

Since we have an event for just about everything in this city, from World of Concrete to Adult Entertainment Expo to International Lingerie Association and Bail Bondsmen of America, there must be a group for parties. Sure enough, Las Vegas has its own International Live Events Association chapter, and Patrick Peel is the president.

Who better to ask for the thought process behind event and party producing:

International Live Events Association is an international organization, and this year marks our 40th anniversary. We provide collaborative networking, education, professional development, inspiration and outward awareness with credibility to ensure a thriving global creative industry.

This exclusive organization embraces any and all creative professionals, whether they are creating the party or being the entertainment for it. ILEA is represented in most major U.S. cities and around the world.

We have an ILEA chapter here that has been around for 20 years supporting our community with a high level of creative services. ILEA has been a part some of Las Vegas’ most-anticipated events such as Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s annual Black & White Party, Blue Man Group retirement party and Epicurean Charitable Foundation’s MENUS fundraiser.

As the president of the Las Vegas chapter and an international award-winning designer, I find that it is important to take on guests’ perspective when designing events. In planning an event, whether in your home or a ballroom, it all comes down to your guests enjoying themselves so that they mingle, talk and have a great time during and after the event.

When approaching elements you would like to incorporate into the event, keep in mind guests’ viewpoints and your budget. This will help you narrow down decor and entertainment options. I always encourage party throwers to use Pinterest, Google images, design magazines and TV shows to brainstorm ideas.

The event starts from the moment the invite is sent, setting the expectation for the event and providing guests with excitement and mystery of what’s to come. When sending your invite, make sure to include all the pertinent information (dress code, food, contact info, deadline to RSVP) so that guests feels prepared.

Approach design from many angles, but have a color scheme or a thematic concept that supports the overall ambience. Consider a focal point, whether you’re just doing a table scape and beautiful centerpiece or a full-scale event and oversized statement piece. The focal point can serve purposes such as a great photo op for guests to capture a selfie and share on social media.

As all the pieces fall into place with your overall concept, consider where creativity is needed with cuisine and cocktails. The cultural awareness behind food and cocktails has become an integral part to the event world. It’s no longer OK to just have microwavable eatables or mini hot dogs during a cocktail party.

It’s all about presentation, portions and taste of each dish being served. Use all resources to find inspirational foods that are unique and tasty all while keeping in mind guests’ allergies. Taking the time to research will make you look like a rock star.

As you plan your next event, refocus your attention to the guests’ perspectives. However, if you are looking for designers, entertainers, venues, caterers or any other aspect for your next event, feel free to reach out to the Las Vegas chapter of ILEA so that we can assist and point you in the right direction for the ultimate event experience.

For more information, visit ILEALV.com, like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILEALasVegas and follow us on Twitter at @ILEALV.