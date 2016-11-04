It’s time to toast 2016 Best of Las Vegas

It’s a milestone achievement as the Las Vegas Review-Journal celebrates the 35th anniversary of the Best of Las Vegas with an awards show at The Venetian Theater on Saturday afternoon. The Best of Las Vegas is the city’s longest-running readers’ choice recognition.

It debuted as a two-page section in 1982 and since then, the RJ has handed out more than 8,000 awards to the city’s best places to eat, sleep, shop and play.

Actress and entrepreneur Suzanne Somers hosts the awards welcoming the cast of “Baz: Star Crossed Love,” performing “Lady Marmalade,” Human Nature, Clint Holmes and wife Kelly Clinton Holmes. Our President and Publisher Craig Moon will introduce Suzanne.

The awards will open with a blockbuster number, “Here I Go Again” by the cast of “Rock of Ages.” Nathan Burton will provide magic, and Eddie Griffin and Vinny Favorito will ensure that it’s a humorous and fun show.

Jennifer Romas and her “Sexxy” dancers will perform “Big Spender,” and electric violinist Lydia Ansel will DJ at the winners’ reception. Pia Zadora, Carrot Top, Elvis double Steve Connolly and yours truly along with the hunks of Chippendales also are among the presenters and performers.

The awards, with musical direction by Pat Caddick, is set to run 75 minutes without an intermission, with a 2 p.m. red carpet for the performers and presenters and 3 p.m. curtain up.

We’ve produced a special edition of 2016 Best of Las Vegas of all 227 winners, which Saturday’s attendees will receive one day in advance of the RJ tabloid on Sunday. Seats are $35 and include a 2016 BOLV tab and a gift bag.

We’ll present 10 Best of Las Vegas winners as part of the awards, and I’ll have my own 10 Icon Awards in the 2016 BOLV publication. The show will appropriately end with a finale saluting our desert kingdom by performers from “Las Vegas! The Show.”

Come join us for the excitement, and our thanks for the amazing 35th anniversary BOLV cake that Buddy “Cake Boss” Valastro and his team created at Carlo’s Bake Shop in Jersey City, New Jersey, for our milestone.