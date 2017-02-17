John Rich has two reasons to celebrate: ACM Award nomination and Redneck Riviera

Country singer-songwriter John Rich of Big & Rich has another reason to celebrate tonight along with the grand opening of his entertainment venue Redneck Riviera at The Grand Bazaar Shops at Bally’s.

Music partner Big Kenny and he received the news this morning that the energetic duo were nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the 52nd Academy of Country Music Awards here at T-Mobile Arena on April 2.

“What a great day,” John emailed me. “We have deep gratitude to the folks who voted for us. We have some great company in the category, and here’s to having a Big & Rich time this year.”

The music duo scored their third consecutive Top 10 record with “Lovin’ Lately” and release their single “California” next month.