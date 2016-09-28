Legendary Rich Little releases book of 50+ years of showbiz memories

Legendary comedian and Las Vegas impersonator Rich Little is celebrating the release of his debut book “Little By Little: People I’ve Known and Been.”

It features 252 pages of humorous stories of the celebrities, actors and politicians, ranging from Jack Benny to Johnny Carson to Jimmy Stewart to President Ronald Reagan, that he’s known and impersonated throughout his more than 50 years in show business.

Dubbed “The Man of 200 Voices,” Rich, who headlines at The Tropicana’s Laugh Factory, is best known for his impressions of Richard Nixon, John Wayne and other incredible icons.

“I’ve been blessed to have a career that has spanned more than 50 years through what many have called the glory days of Hollywood,” Rich said. “In that time, I’ve not only had the privilege to work alongside and impersonate some of the world’s biggest actors, comedians and, of course, politicians, but been lucky enough to call many of these legends my friends.

“The book is not so much a biography as it is a humorous glimpse at the people I’ve impersonated, their reactions — most positive and some not-so-much — and some funny stories that happened along the way.”

“Little By Little: People I’ve Known and Been” is available for purchase for $24.95 paperback and $39.95 hardback at LittleBookByLittle.com and at bookstores everywhere.