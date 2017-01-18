Lionel Richie wins rights to Sammy Davis Jr. biopic after 27-year feud is resolved

After 27 years of disputes among the heirs to the estate of legendary Las Vegas entertainer Sammy Davis Jr., our Planet Hollywood headliner Lionel Richie will lead a team that has won the rights to produce the official biopic of the singer-dancer’s life and legacy. Author Burt Boyar and his wife, Jane, who wrote “Yes I Can,” a memoir of Sammy, will join Lionel’s team.

Lionel said that Sammy was a mentor to him and in an email statement this morning added: “It’s an honor for me to bring the life of one of my idols and friends to the screen. I’m so grateful to be working closely with the Davis family on this and couldn’t be happier to be moving forward on this passion project.

“Sammy’s life story is an unparalleled tale of what can be achieved with unbridled perseverance and talent,” Lionel continued. “It is at its essence a uniquely American story of one man’s ability to use his talents to reach the pinnacle of his profession.”

Sammy’s heirs — his four children Manny Davis, Mark Davis, Jeff Davis and Tracey Davis — have expressed excitement about the film. Youngest son and estate administrator Manny said, “I am happy to tell the whole entire world that my family and I look forward to working with everyone to educate audiences of all ages about our father’s incredible American adventure.”

Jeff added: “It’s marvelous to have this movie made of him and, importantly, with good people involved.” Eldest son Mark said: “To have all of the family on board together for this film is tremendous. We are excited to have the greatest entertainer who ever lived to be on screen.”

Tracey also commented positively on collaborating with Lionel: “I am pleased to partner with my brothers in consolidating our father’s business. I look forward to helping in any way I can to promote, grow and protect our father’s brand together.”

Lionel, who launched his hit residency “All the Hits” at Axis at Planet Hollywood last April, is joining with “Transformers” producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and agent Mike Menchel for the production. Lionel embarks on a 35-city North American tour with Caesars Palace headliner Mariah Carey this spring, which led to the cancellation of her residency dates at The Colosseum.