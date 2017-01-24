L.V. singer Brian Evans plans to run for Congress in 2018

Las Vegas singer Brian Evans, who has just wrapped his three-year Maui concert series, will run for Congress in 2018 as a Republican.

Brian, an investor in Point Motion Control technology that permits the hearing impaired to be provided a voice through Wi-Fi when the device is pointed toward someone, married Diego Garzon in October.

In an email to me today, Brian, pictured here at right with Mike Huckabee, said, “I have no concerns about being gay and a Republican. I can have values that are Republican and still be gay.”

Brian told me that his platform will be hospital negligence, now the third-leading cause of death in the United States. Brian lost his mother after her knee surgery. She was left in an unmonitored recovery room despite the hospital knowing that she had sleep apnea.

Brian’s campaign website is already up-and-running: BrianEvansForCongress.com. He plans to donate his congressional salary to charity.

Brian says that this will be his last year in the entertainment industry. He will finish a new album produced for Quincy Jones Productions, a TV series and novels that have been optioned for films, including one with our Luxor headliner comedian Carrot Top.