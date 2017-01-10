L.V. sports agent J.B. Bernstein shifts focus to football with ‘The Million Dollar Kick’

Las Vegas sports agent J.B. Bernstein made headlines with his “The Million Dollar Arm” talent contest searching for cricket players in India who could become MLB stars. Here’s a trailer of the Disney movie starring Jon Hamm that was based on J.B.’s extraordinary search.

J.B. was inspired by reality-TV shows and Indian cricket games on television for his bold idea of discovering cricket players in India and training them to become professional baseball players in America. Now he returns to New Delhi today for the first of 20 stops throughout India in search of “The Million Dollar Kick.”

In advance of the March finals, the Indian kids ages 16 to 23 need to kick at least a 35-yard field goal to make the first cut, he told me. “To make the finals in Mumbai, we will take the Top 20 kids who kick the most field goals beyond 45 yards.”

His Access Group from Miami with offices here in Las Vegas has more than 25 years of experience as a full-service marketing agency. Barry Sanders and Barry Bonds are among the sports legends he has represented. J.B. turned his cricket bowlers into baseball stars for a reality-TV series in India, and he will do the same for the debut of football there, too.

J.B. told me, “It’s very similar to ‘The Million Dollar Arm.’ Same concept, same execution, but instead of radar guns and baseballs, we have footballs and goalposts. We’re going around the country setting it up in high schools, colleges and public parks. Kids will get a chance for two or three kicks to see if they can at least get the minimum.

“We set 35 yards as the minimum because now with the new extra points in the NFL, they moved the extra point all the way back to 33 yards. Then those consistent kickers, we’ll start at 40 and move back to 45, then 50. We will bring the winner or a couple of guys back here to train for a little while.

“April is right around the NFL draft, so after the draft, we’ll probably host a tryout here in the U.S. and see if we can get the kids signed to at least a league team’s training camp invite and see where it goes from there.”

Is the hope that one day a player discovered in India will wind up at The Super Bowl? “Ideally that would be amazing,” said J.B. “People always ask me why not do this in South Africa or another country where football or soccer is already a sport, but we want to have that wow factor.

“The most important component is that the person who you find to come and play in the United States is someone from a country with more than a billion people where they have the ability to be able to monetize sports with sponsorships, broadcasting and merchandise. Because of cricket in India, those channels exist there.

A NATIONAL HERO

“Our hope is, much like what we did with baseball, we find a guy who the Indian public can get behind as a national hero. Ultimately that ignites a passion for the sport, much like what happened with Yao Ming in China. Before Yao came to the United States to play basketball for The Houston Rockets, I don’t have to tell you that China was not a world power in basketball.

“But over the 13 years that Yao played, it got to the point where over 450 million people were paying to watch basketball in China. That massively dwarfs any audience you could create in the United States. The infrastructure started to get built. I think the Chinese government has put up many public basketball courts over the last five to six years to meet the demand.

“Our goal is to capture fan curiosity through nationalism in India. Hopefully some of them fall in love with football. The cricket audience there is about a billion people, so you only need to penetrate about 5 percent of that audience for it to be the most significant audience on the planet.”

J.B., who lives here in the southwest valley with his wife, Brenda, and their baby acknowledges that cricket is the national sport of India but admits that the country has never played football. “They haven’t ever played football, but before we went there the first time, baseball wasn’t really a sport in India, either,” he said.

“Now we’re seeing baseball pop up with teams, coaches and schools that are adopting it. It’s still at the front end of things, but ultimately we’ve created the first wave of demand. What’s nice about India is even though everybody’s cricket crazy, there are no other real competitive sports to go up against unlike China, which has a fairly sophisticated sports landscape.

“They obviously have all the Olympic sports. Soccer is big there, but in India there’s very little competition. So the theory is that there is more room to consume sports there maybe than anywhere else on the planet just because the lack of competition outside cricket.

“They do have soccer in India. Not a pro league or national team or Olympic team, but there’s soccer. You can buy a soccer ball in India but not an American football there. There are definitely kids who probably can kick the ball really well.

“It’s the same analogy I gave you at the very beginning of ‘The Million Dollar Arm,’ which was if there’s no basketball, if the sport didn’t exist, Michael Jordan still would have been born. He just wouldn’t have known that there was any value to that set of skills.

A NATURAL ABILITY

“We look at India like a place where they don’t know those sports exist. They don’t really know that kicking a ball far through a goalpost can yield them advantages. We think that among a billion people, there’s a kid born with the natural ability to be a place kicker — a strong leg, be able to kick a ball accurately. Kids are born with that natural ability; it’s just not being nurtured.

“You can hit a home run, no pun intended, and win the lottery in sports by being an athlete. That culture and mindset and infrastructure doesn’t exist in India. So the theory’s always been, behind these million dollar hunts, is that these natural athletes are walking around with abilities.

“If you could just find and train them, they can come to America and be competitive. Then when you have the first football player from India, the first baseball player from India, you can tap into that nationalistic pride. A lot of brands will get behind that.

“Look at some of the deals that midlevel Indian athletes or a tennis player like Sania Mirza, who is a big Adidas spokeswoman, or Abhinav Bindra, who won India’s first Olympics gold medal in the sport of air rifle. He’s got national TV commercials, so there are brands wanting to break into India.

“To have someone like a Yao Ming on a big world stage, in the United States, they become great worldwide spokespersons for these multinational brands. At some point, we’re going to find somebody from India who can play one of these sports, and, when we do, we’ll be able to create that Yao Ming paradigm.”

J.B. discovered two Indian youngsters for his “The Million Dollar Arm” talent search in 2008: Rinku Singh, who is still in the Pittsburgh Pirates minor league system after an elbow injury that required surgery, and Dinesh Patel, who played for two years in the minors with the Pirates before returning to India a hero.

J.B. summed up: “They are inspiring a lot of young kids to follow in their footsteps. Now we’ll do the same thing with football and have these kids realize their dream.”