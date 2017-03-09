Maksim Chmerkovskiy: ‘I fall in love with (Peta) more and more every day’

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” pro-dancer champion and choreographer for “Le Reve — The Dream” at Wynn Las Vegas, has parlayed his career in recent years into health + fitness, and add to the list his engagement to fellow “DWTS” pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd and being a new father to a son.

When our interview over the phone began in January, Chmerkovskiy started, “I’m sorry that I’m late. I had diaper duty this morning. Peta has been taking care of everything. She is amazing with babies. Women are incredible and have way more of a threshold for pain and patience.”

Chmerkovskiy, who is charming and chatty, has begun rehearsals for Season 24(!) of “DWTS,” and his celebrity partner is actress Heather Morris (“Glee”). His newest dance studio Dance With Me, with business partners “DWTS” pro dancers Tony Dovolani and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, his brother, celebrates its grand opening tonight at Tivoli Village.

You’re known for “Dancing With the Stars.” How did you get started in the health + fitness field?

The industry was missing something. We are subjected to injuries just as any Olympian in track and field and gymnastics. We have the same negative side effects but no rituals like athletes in sports, no rehab programs. We needed a better understanding of the idea and the importance of warming up, of doing it properly.

We didn’t know how to train; we just practiced and would get hurt and deal with wear and tear from “Dancing With the Stars.” I came across products to complement our diet, food and nutrition, and things started to make sense.

Tell me about your relationship with Henderson-based vitamin supplement company LivOn Labs.

I was introduced to LivOn. The product sets you up to change your lifestyle; that is the core of it. None of us has enough Vitamin C in our immune system. It protects us from getting sick and gets our body at 100 percent. I need to feed my body and rest it to give it the ability to do things at a much higher level.

Now that I have a baby, I look at the body and immune system as if they were a child, an infant. It needs rest and nutrients for the body to process, food and breast milk. The baby’s life is regimented; it has to be awakened and fed and put back to sleep. It’s a cycle.

As adults we forget about this. We think that we can do anything. You have to schedule your life so that your job doesn’t interfere with your health. If you’re sick, you lose money or God forbid your life if you’re not careful about how much you give up.

You have to live a healthy lifestyle. You may have a great career, but what if your life is sh*tty and you’re constantly sick? I want both.

How much does health + fitness factor into your careers?

It has given me a new lease on my dance career. At 36, I’m a senior citizen in the dance world, but I have felt better than I have ever felt before, even when in my early 20s. I’m sorry if I’m rambling. We learned grammar in the USSR in Russian and read Tolstoy and Dostoevsky, so run-on sentences are a common mistake with me.

How do you manage stress in your busy life, and what is some advice that you have for others?

When you feel stress, it’s a chemical reaction in your head; it’s an emotional, chemical or hormonal reaction. De-stress with nutrition. Be committed to a program. I have much more energy. Cleaning up from GMO and fast-food and super-processed food, it takes two months.

You feel way more energy. It’s like a car when all your tubes are clean. You are a well-lubricated and well-oiled machine. That will lead to a less stressful life and better cognitive functions. You have improved problem-solving. It’s all traced back to diet.

You’re obviously healthy physically. What do you do for yourself mentally, emotionally and spiritually?

I take care of me in order to take care of everything I have to do. But I also have Peta, who is an amazing woman and partner. You have to be committed to you your diet and sleep regimen. If you’re not healthy, you’re not good to anyone. If you neglect yourself, you’ll neglect others. I have all this responsibility that I’ve been looking forward to all my life, and I want to be prepared for it with a healthy lifestyle.

My family is my everything. It has always been my everything. I come from a small family, and we overcame a lot of obstacles. We help each other. We were among millions of immigrants, and my parents deserve a pat on the back. They did it better than most, and my success is because of our parents’ parenting.

We went to public school in Brooklyn, and there were language barriers, but we came home to a loving family. We didn’t have a lot of money, but he always had a great dinner, a simple dinner, and an abundance of love despite the financial inadequacies.

Guilty pleasure and/or cheat foods?

That’s another thing when you have a clear understanding of what you’re doing with yourself. I know where everything comes from, the nutrients you need, toggling body weight and muscle mass. I don’t call it “cheating.” We all need it. I call it a necessary indulgence. You can indulge. Peta will kill for Pasta Bolognese.

I don’t have a sweet tooth. It’s not sugar, but it’s bread, sourdough bread. If I could diet on bread and coffee, I would be the happiest person ever. So grain and breads once in a while earlier in the day, not right before bed.

Tell me one thing that your fans would be surprised to learn about you.

I’m not a dick; I’m not an *sshole. I’ve kept my life open with fans, not like many famous people do. I appreciate the audience and know that people love watching what we do. I’m responsible with my craft and product. I have a hard time believing that people are fascinated with my life. I’m just a regular dude with a normal, regular family with regular beliefs.

We did the best with what we have. I have strong stances with certain issues, and that can come across as hard-headed. It’s not my personality. I have a job to do. I’m inside my car outside my house right now, and I can see paparazzi staking out our home. Amazing! We’re not that couple; we find it interesting and funny.

You’ve left an indelible mark in Las Vegas with “Le Reve — The Dream” at Wynn Las Vegas. Any plans for more choreography work in the future? What does the future hold for you?

We have plans for Las Vegas in the near future and new opportunities. We had a successful summer tour with Val. Las Vegas is in the talks with my production company. It is in full swing this year, and we have an amazing cast and pool of people who are show-caliber and high-end quality.

I’d like to parlay this into a Hollywood career. I’m passionate about acting and am waiting for the right project. Dancing is obviously going to be at a forefront to live healthy and be happy and young as long as possible. Dancing is the only way I can prove it.

My biggest project is my son and Peta. I fall in love with her more and more every day. It has been an incredible year, and we’re about to open a Las Vegas dance studio, our 10th, at Tivoli Village. I’ve been a Las Vegas semi-resident for eight years, from working at Wynn to spending New Year’s Eve there. The studio has been a long time coming, and we are extremely excited.

Dance With Me dance studio celebrates its grand opening with Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Tony Dovolani tonight at Tivoli Village.