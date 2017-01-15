Mario Basner: ‘I found the one thing that I should be doing’

Not for one moment would you think that a photo exhibit of an abandoned sanitarium in Germany would be enthralling and riveting, but that’s exactly what Las Vegas photographer Mario Basner has captured in his award-winning “World Heritage Collection” premiering Tuesday at Tivoli Village. The experience also changed his life.

Mario tossed out his 25-year music career and decided that his “Heritage Collection” would be the culmination of his life’s pursuit. Born in Hamburg, Germany, Mario used photography as a creative outlet while a musician. He became renowned for the realism and depth in his images.

On a trip home, he discovered the crumbling sanitarium, and after he looked at what his photos captured, he was so moved that he decided from then on his life’s work would be with his trusty camera. I looked at the collection and asked him about his style of photography and purpose. Here is our Q+A:

What do you first see through the lens? What it is that you want to capture? What it is that you want to show to the viewer? What do you call this style of photography?

The purpose is actually pretty easy for me to define. The purpose is really a sharing experience, to point alive at something that strikes me in a subconscious, emotional kind of fashion. When I went to this particular location, something happened to me, a life-changing experience in surroundings that are still profoundly humbling and overwhelming.

It was that experience that I looked to share, and that required me to capture it in a certain way, which was very, very, intuitive. I couldn’t really plan it. It was more of a matter of sitting there and really checking in myself, in what it feels like and how I think I can translate that and communicate that within a photograph.

The facility is a historic site, an abandoned sanitarium. Not for people with serious mental issues but a hospital for illness built for the treatment of tuberculosis. In the 1800s, there was a big tuberculosis epidemic. They built this base, the largest in the world at the time, an hour south of Berlin on over 200 acres with 60 buildings on a massive scale.

How many works will you have on show at Tivoli?

There will be 24, the whole series that I shot there, a documentary basically. There will be three additional ones off to the side so as not to disturb the flow of the series.

Did you want to capture the sadness of the sanitarium or its spookiness?

No. Actually, I saw a lot of beauty there and a lot of importance of humanitarian quality. When this was built, the builders made a very conscious decision to build something that was not just functional. It’s not just simply a hospital but with a purpose built in a way whereby it communicated in a spiritual sense.

It communicated with care and compassion, something that they really didn’t have to do, but they did and on a huge scale with a lot of money that went into it. That was a very courageous decision to make and do. That’s really what I saw.

It’s a little bit difficult to see it in a magazine, newspaper or website. You need to see these elements the way they are printed; very, very defined, almost three-dimensional. It literally takes you there.

So thus begins your “World Heritage Collection.” What in Las Vegas or near our city would fit into the collection?

I have not done Las Vegas yet. I’m thinking about doing a project about Las Vegas next year. That will not be part of the “World Heritage Collection,” though. That will be something else altogether. “World Heritage Collection” is where I’m looking to communicate.

The “Heritage” is not so much a historic building; it’s more about what it represents and what it stands for and what it communicates and the values it stores in today’s world of technology, The Information Age. Things are being spit out by computer rather than by somebody with imagination.

When you look at a crumbling, peeling staircase, the fading archway, what do you see? What does your human eye see that you want to convey?

I see stories, I see people and what they must have felt and what they must have thought when they walked these halls. I also see the grandeur of all of the pillars, the detail and ornamental work that provided an environment for these people to walk around in, which communicated a sense of compassion.

It took 15 years for your transition from musician and photography hobby into a serious photographer to take place?

My desire to express myself and get much more serious about it really grew at that point, and it was when I found this location is when I found my thing, so to speak. I found the one thing that I should be doing. I was looking for it, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it prior to that. This sanitarium made that happen for me.

How emotionally moved were you when you saw this building?

I was awestruck, to tell you the truth. That’s probably the best word I can use. I was awestruck. I was very humbled and very overwhelmed. The scale of these buildings is impressive enough. When you drive up there, it’s just huge. It feels like you’re on a movie set, a different world because it just surrounds you. It’s not one building in the mix of a modern area.

The whole thing sits in the middle of a forest, and all of a sudden you’re in this medical world. I just saw and felt those qualities and stories of the people being treated there. It wasn’t sad that these people are sick and probably didn’t make it out of there. It was more about they were cared for, and under those circumstances it probably was the best place to be.

You describe this as the first installment for the history of the “World Heritage Collection.” What follows? What installments are there?

There are two more to come this year under this umbrella theme that communicates things that I find important to show and remind us of a set of values. There are a couple of locations that I am visiting this year. There are three images that are part of the “World Heritage Collection” that are going to be displayed at Tivoli. Two of them are in Germany and one in California.

They just communicated a different set of values, but that’s what they all have in common. They show something that is extraordinary and something that is a value and it has — it stands for something, and it represents a mindset and a type of care.

Let me switch gears for a moment. Today people take photos on iPhones and Androids and store them, and they are never seen again. How as a professional photographer do you feel about the way that the art of photography has been reduced to an iPhone?

Let me think about this for just one second. I don’t want to say the wrong thing here and get myself in trouble. I think basically there are a couple of points-of-view. Generally, the convenience of being able to document anything at any given time is great for most people. It’s a convenience to be out somewhere and run into family members.

You can take pictures all day long, it doesn’t cost anything, and you don’t have to have any particular skillset to do it, so that application is great for the average consumer. It’s a good development for a normal person, so to speak. For photographers, it creates a situation where we have to step things up.

We have to be conscious of what we do to make sure we do it very well because technology these days cannot simulate, but it can facilitate a lot of things that some years ago you would have to have a great deal of knowledge to create. These days, technology can take over, and it can facilitate a lot of these things.

When it comes to doing something special as a photographer, we really need to think it through — take it all the way to what it can to stand out as valid and significant. This also goes back to what I said about it’s tough to see the quality of what I’ve done when you look at it in a magazine. When people are exposed to my works, I’ve seen a lot of jaws open.

I see people having an experience with something they didn’t expect. Unless you seek it out and go into a museum or art gallery in New York or Los Angeles, you don’t get exposed to these kind of things anymore. The biggest danger of iPhone photography is that it’s becoming a commodity — they forget that there’s more.

In the finished version of your photos, do you turn to Photoshop?

Photoshop really didn’t work out too well for me on this. I ended up not using any of the presets available because I didn’t like what they stood for; I didn’t like how it looked. It started working once I really reduced everything down into being natural. I literally threw the technology out the window and used only what was available to me in the dark room. Light and contrast; that’s it.

Once I did that, it got more difficult but started looking organic, looking real. The quality really takes you right inside the sanitarium. It’s a glimpse through a window. Somebody called it a portal to the people being treated there. You can’t do that with filters; it doesn’t work.

When somebody looks at these photos, do you want them to feel sad, uplifted, nervous or even guilty?

Definitely not guilty, no. I can’t dictate how people are going to react. I’ve had enough opportunity at this point to see what happens when people see it. It’s actually always the same. They’re silent, which drove me crazy in the beginning. There’s silence, and at first I thought people hate it, like they’re going to walk out any second. It was quite the opposite.

What happens is exactly what I was hoping would happen. People have a dialogue with themselves and the photograph. They’re having an experience, and this is what I was aiming for, to share this experience and this journey. Jaws drop with the experience, and some people feel uplifted, some people may feel sad. There’s a variety of things going on.

It’s a journey. At the end of the day, the reactions are going to be inspiring and encouraging. It’s empowering for me because it really gets to the gut. It really gets to the source of where our emotions come from; it’s a place of truth, and it takes you there.

It’s important to remember that values have results, and some of the greatest things on the planet come from ideas. Nothing more than that. After that, it takes courage, determination, hard work and the support of others. Those are the things that make history, and the best of lessons for the future are learned from history. I stand in front of these photographs, and that is just undeniable.