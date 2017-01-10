Melody Sweets returns to The Smith Center on Feb. 7; Zuma set to open at The Cosmopolitan

“Absinthe’s” Green Fairy, the exotic and erotic chanteuse Melody Sweets, promises romance, glamorous burlesque, kinky cabaret and vaudeville variety acts when she returns for a second time to The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, this time Feb. 7 for a pre-Valentine’s Day performance.

Extraordinary tap-dancing twins Sean and John Scott will perform, along with international pinup star Bettina May, Miss Exotic World Roxi D-Lite and contortionist Brittany Walsh, who currently holds the world record for acrobatic archery.

Melody’s “Lovers Edition” of her show “Sweets Spot” made its debut at The Smith Center in September, and for this one-night-only cabaret, Melody promises more skin, feathers and Old School Las Vegas flare at Cabaret Jazz.

* The Japanese restaurant Zuma will officially open in the former P3 Studio art gallery space at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas before month’s end. The arrival of the contemporary cuisine of Zuma, which has 11 international locations from Thailand to England, explains the switchover from next door Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill.

Brothers Eric and Bruce Blomberg are relaunching Blue Ribbon based on their modern American cuisine eatery in New York. Zuma follows in the footsteps of the Jan. 1 opening of Momofuku’s Milk Bar by award-winning pastry chef and owner Christina Tosi. Check back for our Q+A with Christina, who also stars on Gordon Ramsay’s “Master Chef” on Fox.