More than 40 artists are signed for EDC’s first week of shows June 12-19 in Las Vegas

Electronic dance music superstars from around the globe are set for the lineup of North America’s largest three-day dance music festival to celebrate 21 years of The Electric Daisy Carnival with a weeklong schedule of day-and-night parties during EDC Week in Las Vegas from June 12-19.

Insomniac, the production company for EDC, announced today that the dusk-till-dawn flagship event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will feature more than 40 global artists as they take over the Las Vegas Strip and beyond with unforgettable sets at Las Vegas’ premier indoor-and-outdoor venues.

Although the excitement begins June 12, here’s the lineup as of June 13:

Tuesday, June 13

Zedd at Omnia at Caesars Palace

Wednesday, June 14

Andrew Rayel and Firebeatz at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Bijou at Liquid Pool at Aria

Hardwell at Hakkasan at MGM Grand

Jauz at Jewel at Aria

Tommy Trash at Light at Mandalay Bay

Thursday, June 15

Above & Beyond at Wet Republic at MGM Grand

Armin van Buuren and Illenium at Omnia

Bassrush Massive at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel

Bassrush Pool Party at nearby Rehab

Dreamstate Pool Party at Marquee Dayclub

Dreamstate at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian

Galantis at Marquee Nightclub

Kaskade at Hakkasan

NGHTMRE and Illenium at Liquid Pool

Oliver Heldens at Jewel

Thomas Jack at Tao Beach

Friday, June 16

Armin van Buuren at Wet Republic

Cash Cash at Liquid Pool

Galantis at Marquee Dayclub

Dash Berlin at Marquee Nightclub

Irie at Jewel

Martin Garrix at Omnia

Steve Aoki at Hakkasan

Saturday, June 17

Calvin Harris and Generik at Hakkasan

Dash Berlin at Marquee Dayclub

Gareth Emery at Tao Beach

GTA at Jewel

Oliver Heldens at Liquid Pool

Tiesto at Wet Republic

Vice at Marquee Nightclub

Sunday, June 18

Afrojack at Wet Republic

Carnage at Marquee Dayclub

Carnage at Marquee Nightclub

Ghastly at Tao Beach

Matoma at Liquid Pool

NGHTMRE at Hakkasan Nightclub

Monday, June 19

Party Favor at Jewel

Steve Aoki at Wet Republic

Thomas Jack at Marquee Dayclub

Zedd at Omnia

Additional EDC Week events will be announced in the coming weeks. These shows and artists are separate from 2017 EDC Las Vegas, which returns to LVMS from dusk until dawn June 16-19 to celebrate 21 years Under the Electric Sky.