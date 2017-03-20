More than 40 artists are signed for EDC’s first week of shows June 12-19 in Las Vegas

Electronic dance music superstars from around the globe are set for the lineup of North America’s largest three-day dance music festival to celebrate 21 years of The Electric Daisy Carnival with a weeklong schedule of day-and-night parties during EDC Week in Las Vegas from June 12-19.
Insomniac, the production company for EDC, announced today that the dusk-till-dawn flagship event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway will feature more than 40 global artists as they take over the Las Vegas Strip and beyond with unforgettable sets at Las Vegas’ premier indoor-and-outdoor venues.
Although the excitement begins June 12, here’s the lineup as of June 13:
Tuesday, June 13
Zedd at Omnia at Caesars Palace
Wednesday, June 14
Andrew Rayel and Firebeatz at Marquee Dayclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Bijou at Liquid Pool at Aria
Hardwell at Hakkasan at MGM Grand
Jauz at Jewel at Aria
Tommy Trash at Light at Mandalay Bay
Thursday, June 15
Above & Beyond at Wet Republic at MGM Grand
Armin van Buuren and Illenium at Omnia
Bassrush Massive at The Joint at The Hard Rock Hotel
Bassrush Pool Party at nearby Rehab
Dreamstate Pool Party at Marquee Dayclub
Dreamstate at Tao Nightclub at The Venetian
Galantis at Marquee Nightclub
Kaskade at Hakkasan
NGHTMRE and Illenium at Liquid Pool
Oliver Heldens at Jewel
Thomas Jack at Tao Beach
Friday, June 16
Armin van Buuren at Wet Republic
Cash Cash at Liquid Pool
Galantis at Marquee Dayclub
Dash Berlin at Marquee Nightclub
Irie at Jewel
Martin Garrix at Omnia
Steve Aoki at Hakkasan
Saturday, June 17
Calvin Harris and Generik at Hakkasan
Dash Berlin at Marquee Dayclub
Gareth Emery at Tao Beach
GTA at Jewel
Oliver Heldens at Liquid Pool
Tiesto at Wet Republic
Vice at Marquee Nightclub
Sunday, June 18
Afrojack at Wet Republic
Carnage at Marquee Dayclub
Carnage at Marquee Nightclub
Ghastly at Tao Beach
Matoma at Liquid Pool
NGHTMRE at Hakkasan Nightclub
Monday, June 19
Party Favor at Jewel
Steve Aoki at Wet Republic
Thomas Jack at Marquee Dayclub
Zedd at Omnia
Additional EDC Week events will be announced in the coming weeks. These shows and artists are separate from 2017 EDC Las Vegas, which returns to LVMS from dusk until dawn June 16-19 to celebrate 21 years Under the Electric Sky.