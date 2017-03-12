Posted Updated 

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_22017312135635529_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano during NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. Logano would win his first Boyd Gaming 300 at LVMS the next day. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_12017312135550929_8157483.jpg
Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_22017312135551913_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_32017312135552218_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_42017312135552430_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_52017312135552695_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_62017312135552916_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_72017312135553159_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_82017312135553931_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_92017312135554344_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_10201731213555590_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_112017312135555747_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_122017312135555947_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_132017312135556202_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_142017312135556439_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_152017312135556660_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_162017312135556944_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_172017312135557257_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano during NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_182017312135557544_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano during NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_192017312135557757_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_20201731213555837_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_212017312135558341_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_222017312135558625_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_232017312135558938_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_242017312135559149_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_252017312135559376_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_262017312135559568_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_272017312135559845_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_28201731213560166_8157483.jpg
NASCAR Weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, March 10, 2017. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_32017312135636272_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_4201731213563737_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_52017312135637420_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_62017312135637866_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_72017312135638273_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_82017312135638591_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_920173121356393_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_102017312135639389_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_11201731213564039_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_122017312135640510_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_132017312135640803_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_142017312135641131_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_152017312135641420_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_182017312135642297_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_162017312135641764_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_172017312135641976_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

8157483_web1_192017312135642654_8157483.jpg
Joey Logano won The Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, March 11, 2017, for the first time. (Tom Donoghue)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Our hardworking contributing photographer Tom Donoghue has had little else than NASCAR Weekend in his sights this week with the NASCAR Hauler Parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, racecar stars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday and The Boyd Gaming 300 that kicked off at LVMS at 1 p.m. Saturday and was won by Joey Logano.

As Donoghue told us after Friday’s photo shoot, “There’s Kevin Harvick, Dikembe Mutombo, Las Vegas brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all ready for Saturday and Sunday!”

As Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau reported, Logano, after starting in fourth place, led the way through three restarts in the final 30 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 to hold off Kyle Larson and notch his 28th career victory — and his first win at LVMS.

Here’s is ESPN.com’s Boyd Gaming 300 report courtesy of The Associated Press. NASCAR Weekend wraps today with The Kobalt Tools 400 kicking off at 12:30 p.m. at LVMS, and we’re cheering on hometown hero Kurt Busch for his first win on his hometown track!

 