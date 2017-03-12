NASCAR Weekend photos: Racecar drivers at LVMS on Friday; Joey Logano wins Boyd Gaming 300

Our hardworking contributing photographer Tom Donoghue has had little else than NASCAR Weekend in his sights this week with the NASCAR Hauler Parade along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, racecar stars at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday and The Boyd Gaming 300 that kicked off at LVMS at 1 p.m. Saturday and was won by Joey Logano.

As Donoghue told us after Friday’s photo shoot, “There’s Kevin Harvick, Dikembe Mutombo, Las Vegas brothers Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Danica Patrick, Jimmie Johnson, Daniel Suarez, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski and Joey Logano all ready for Saturday and Sunday!”

As Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau reported, Logano, after starting in fourth place, led the way through three restarts in the final 30 laps of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Boyd Gaming 300 to hold off Kyle Larson and notch his 28th career victory — and his first win at LVMS.

Here’s is ESPN.com’s Boyd Gaming 300 report courtesy of The Associated Press. NASCAR Weekend wraps today with The Kobalt Tools 400 kicking off at 12:30 p.m. at LVMS, and we’re cheering on hometown hero Kurt Busch for his first win on his hometown track!