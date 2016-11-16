National Philanthropy Day: DJ Steve Aoki, Miracle Flights, Fizz and Beer Park

It’s National Philanthropy Day, and tonight I’ll join superstar DJ Steve Aoki for his debut fundraiser Bowling for Brains at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas in The Linq Promenade. I have live-auction duties after his surprise reveal.

Call this a bowling party for science as Steve is donating to our own Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Downtown Las Vegas, as he wants a world where degenerative brain diseases no longer exist.

Three winning bidders will each take a friend on a round-trip Los Angeles private jet ride to Steve’s restaurant Eveleigh for dinner, then hang out in his VIP booth for drinks and check out the wheels of steel in his DJ booth at a Las Vegas nightclub.

YouTube star and master prankster Vitaly Zdorovetskiy will create an incredible trick to play on your friends, and another package includes two round-trip tickets to Mumbai for a five-day visit with Bollywood stars on a behind-the-scenes tour of a Bollywood movie set.

And another Bowling for Brains fundraiser highlight tonight is a day at Steve Aoki’s Playhouse to check out his Neon Future Cave music studio, dive off the roof into his pool and jump in the foam pit at a party.

A shout-out also to our local nonprofit Miracle Flights, who just won the Outstanding Philanthropy of the Year Award by the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. Miracle Flights received $25,000 from Team Health during the ACEP Las Vegas convention, and the local nonprofit also joined a partnership with Make-a-Wish to fund their wish flights.

Additionally, Beer Park at Paris Las Vegas and Fizz at Caesars Palace sold 780 and 160 flights, respectively, to benefit Miracle Flights in the Flight for Flights program.