‘Nigerian Spam Scam Scam’ hits The Space for three performances

We’ve all received the email, the one with a Nigerian prince and/or diplomat begging for help and needing a bank account here to send upward of $100 million. Most of us hit delete, but writer and performer Dean Cameron carried on an 11-month email exchange.

Now using the actual writings, it has become a humorous creation, “The Nigerian Spam Scam Scam,” that makes its way to Mark Shunock’s community charity theater The Space for three performances Friday and Saturday.

The Rio headliner magician Penn Jillette’s wife, Emily Jillette, told me that it was the funniest play she had ever seen after she watched it in Los Angeles.

After receiving an email from a Nigerian con artist posing as the wife and son of a dead Nigerian leader, Dean replied in the guise of a sexually confused Florida millionaire whose only companions were his cats (Mister Snickers and Joe Joe the Dancing Clown), houseboy and personal attorney, Perry Mason.

The result is a miasma of misunderstanding, desperation, deception — and a hit play!