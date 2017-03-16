Number of Clark County marriage licenses issued has stabilized

After a decade of decline, the number of marriage licenses issued in Clark County has stabilized in the last year due to public/private partnership of Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce, which celebrated its first anniversary Wednesday at Maggiano’s Little Italy at Fashion Show.

It’s a $2 billion a year industry in our Wedding Capital of the World. Some 80 percent of marriage licenses are pre-registered online through the County Clerk’s marriage license website MLIC.Vegas as early as three months before the wedding.

Couples pre-registering for a marriage license have a wedding website courtesy of LVWCC. In addition to benefiting couples marrying here, the wedding industry and Clark County Clerk’s Office partnership links the pre-registration site to LVWCC Membership Directory, providing couples with businesses and linking LVWCC members to customer database.

“The chamber unites the wedding industry under one umbrella to strengthen its wedding brand and allow prospective couples to easily uncover the cornucopia of wedding resources in the valley,” said County Clerk Lynn Goya.

LVWCC President Kris Labuda added: “While we’ve had a successful first year, we keep pushing toward the future and what efforts we can make as an organization and industry to keep wedding tourism growing in Las Vegas.

“We love all things romance and have such a variety of offerings from upscale extravagance to simple and affordable, with some unique offerings thrown in that makes Las Vegas The Wedding Capital of the World!”