Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Country superstar Blake Sheldon headlined MGM Grand Gardena Arena on Saturday night, and NBC’s “The Voice” Season 11 winner Sundance Head, with Team Blake, of course, and RaeLynn opened for Shelton.

Head had his signature hat, beard and guitar; RaeLynn wore a bedazzled black tuxedo blazer and little else, showing off her gams and tambourine skills; and the tall-and-handsome Shelton, also with guitar in hand, kept it basic in a button up and blue jeans.

The setlist of “The Voice” mentor Shelton, who is dating Gwen Stefani, a former “The Voice” mentor, after a divorce from Miranda Lambert: “Neon Light,” “All About Tonight,” “A Guy With a Girl,” “Doin’ What She Likes,” “Some Beach,” “Ol’ Red” (George Jones cover), “Came Here to Forget” and “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” (Joe Nichols cover).

Also: “Gonna,” “My Eyes,” “Lonely Tonight,” “She’s Got a Way With Words,” “Hillbilly Bone,” “Every Time I Hear That Song,” “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “The More I Drink,” “Nobody But Me,” “Austin,” “All My Exes Live in Texas” (George Strait cover), “Drink On It,” “Sangria,” “Home” (Michael Buble cover),” “Honey Bee” and “Boys ’Round Here” with RaeLynn and Head.

Encore: “Footloose” (Kenny Loggins cover) and “God Gave Me You” (Dave Barnes cover). Thanks to Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery of Shelton, Head and RaeLynn. Check back later for a review and photographs of fellow country superstar Dierks Bentley, who performed across town at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights.

Bentley replaced Shelton last year as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Luke Bryan at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Bentley — our Q+A with him was posted last Friday — and Bryan co-host the 2017 ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2.