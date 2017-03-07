Posted 

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_1201737121913735_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_2201737121913946_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Sundance Head, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_3201737121914102_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Sundance Head, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_4201737121914251_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. Sundance Head, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_5201737121914370_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. RaeLynn, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_6201737121914468_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. RaeLynn, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_7201737121914585_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. RaeLynn, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_8201737121914676_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. RaeLynn, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_9201737121914768_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. RaeLynn, pictured here, opens for Shelton. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_10201737121914855_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_11201737121915310_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_12201737121915573_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_13201737121915704_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_14201737121915786_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_15201737121915876_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_1620173712191610_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_17201737121916103_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_18201737121916193_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_19201737121916383_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_20201737121916503_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_21201737121916628_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_22201737121916781_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_23201737121916926_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_2420173712191749_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_25201737121917217_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_26201737121917342_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_27201737121917475_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_28201737121917638_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_29201737121917838_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_3020173712191852_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_31201737121918148_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_32201737121918374_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_33201737121918490_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Blake Shelton headlines with Sundance Head, RaeLynn at MGM Grand Garden Arena

web1_34201737121918615_8121421.jpg
Blake Shelton headlines MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Country superstar Blake Sheldon headlined MGM Grand Gardena Arena on Saturday night, and NBC’s “The Voice” Season 11 winner Sundance Head, with Team Blake, of course, and RaeLynn opened for Shelton.

Head had his signature hat, beard and guitar; RaeLynn wore a bedazzled black tuxedo blazer and little else, showing off her gams and tambourine skills; and the tall-and-handsome Shelton, also with guitar in hand, kept it basic in a button up and blue jeans.

The setlist of “The Voice” mentor Shelton, who is dating Gwen Stefani, a former “The Voice” mentor, after a divorce from Miranda Lambert: “Neon Light,” “All About Tonight,” “A Guy With a Girl,” “Doin’ What She Likes,” “Some Beach,” “Ol’ Red” (George Jones cover), “Came Here to Forget” and “Who Are You When I’m Not Looking” (Joe Nichols cover).

Also: “Gonna,” “My Eyes,” “Lonely Tonight,” “She’s Got a Way With Words,” “Hillbilly Bone,” “Every Time I Hear That Song,” “Sure Be Cool If You Did,” “The More I Drink,” “Nobody But Me,” “Austin,” “All My Exes Live in Texas” (George Strait cover), “Drink On It,” “Sangria,” “Home” (Michael Buble cover),” “Honey Bee” and “Boys ’Round Here” with RaeLynn and Head.

Encore: “Footloose” (Kenny Loggins cover) and “God Gave Me You” (Dave Barnes cover). Thanks to Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery of Shelton, Head and RaeLynn. Check back later for a review and photographs of fellow country superstar Dierks Bentley, who performed across town at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Friday and Saturday nights.

Bentley replaced Shelton last year as co-host of the Academy of Country Music Awards alongside Luke Bryan at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Bentley — our Q+A with him was posted last Friday — and Bryan co-host the 2017 ACM Awards at T-Mobile Arena on April 2.

 