Photos: Bon Jovi brings its ‘This House Is Not for Sale Tour’ to T-Mobile Arena

Legendary New Jersey rockers Bon Jovi brought its “This House Is Not for Sale Tour” to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night in a sold-out concert, and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue was onsite for this photo gallery.

Frontman Jon Bon Jovi, 54, (he turns 55 on Thursday) and his band’s latest album, “This House Is Not for Sale,” was released Nov. 4 and debuted atop The Billboard 200, the group’s fourth consecutive album to accomplish the feat.

Saturday night’s setlist: “This House Is Not for Sale,” “Knockout,” “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Lost Highway,” “Whole Lot of Leavin’,” “Rollercoaster,” “We Weren’t Born to Follow,” “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead,” “We Got It Goin’ On,” “Who Says You Can’t Go Home,” “It’s My Life,” “We Don’t Run” and “God Bless This Mess.”

Also: “Scars on This Guitar,” “Devil’s in the Temple,” “Lay Your Hands on Me,” “Born to Be My Baby,” “Have a Nice Day,” “Bad Medicine” and “Keep the Faith.” Encore: “I Got the Girl,” “Someday I’ll Be Saturday Night,” “Wanted Dead or Alive” and “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Bon Jovi’s four hits to hit No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100? “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “Bad Medicine” and “I’ll Be There for You.”