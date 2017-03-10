Photos: Dierks Bentley is the epitome of a country star at his Cosmopolitan concert

Country singer-songwriter Dierks Bentley has this country star thing on lock.

The 41-year-old husband and father of three brought his “What the Hell Tour” to The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in back-to-back sold-out shows last Friday and Saturday, and Saturday’s concert was a master class of the epitome of a country star — or a top-notch performer of any music genre.

Bentley, handsome and likable and without even an inkling of cockiness, spent the majority of his 80-minute concert performing his many hits, with only a few new songs, including his current single, “Black,” sprinkled in for good measure. His voice — strong, deep and sexy the entire evening — is one of the best in country music today.

Before the night’s first song, “Sideways, was even over, he had already high-fived dozens of fans on the floor of The Chelsea and would do so again dozens and dozens of times before the night was over, as well as autograph a few items and snap numerous selfies with fans’ smartphones. At one point, he pulled a hunky fan onstage to chug a beer.

And Bentley made yours truly unexpectedly tear up twice, first before “I Hold On” when he talked about his late father driving with him from his hometown of Phoenix to Nashville in a 1994 Chevy truck that he still has to this day, and at the end of “Every Mile a Memory” when a photograph of the family dog, “our pal Jake (2000-2016),” was flashed onscreen. Bentley again paid tribute to his dad during the acoustic “Riser.”

Was Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett in the crowd on the floor? It sure looked like her. Saturday night’s setlist: “Sideways,” “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” “Tip It on Back,” “Am I the Only One,” “5-1-5-0,” “Say You Do,” “Different for Girls,” “I Hold On,” “Every Mile a Memory,” “Black,” “Feel That Fire,” “Pick Up,” “What the Hell Did I Say,” “Riser,” “Flatliner” with opening artist Cole Swindell, “Somewhere on a Beach,” “What Was I Thinkin’ ” and “Drunk on a Plane.”

The only minor bummer: No “Come a Little Closer” or “Settle for a Slowdown” (my favorite Bentley song)? Swindell, whose souvenir ball caps outnumbered Bentley’s on Saturday night, was the opening act, and his great set included “Chillin’ It,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight, “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey,” “You Should Be Here,” “Middle of a Memory” and a cover of The Chainsmokers’ mega-hit “Closer.”

(Incidentally, Luke Bryan performed the same cover in his concert at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Dec. 30). Thanks to Patrick Gray of Erik Kabik Photo Group for his photographs of Bentley from last Friday’s concert. Our Q+A with Bentley was posted last Friday ahead of his two concerts. He returns here to host the Academy of Country Music Awards for the second consecutive year alongside Bryan this year at T-Mobile Arena on April 2.