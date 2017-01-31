Photos: DJ Ruckus leads sixth-anniversary celebration at Marquee

To celebrate the sixth anniversary of Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Monday night, DJ Ruckus took over the party for a special edition of Marquee Mondays. Starting out the evening at nearby Beauty & Essex, Ruckus treated guests to an hourlong set for the restaurant’s signature party Beauty Mondays before heading to the nightclub.

Ruckus, who is engaged to model Shanina Shaik, headlined the party at Marquee and kept the celebration going into the early hours of the morning as the hotspot commemorated its milestone anniversary. Thanks to Tony Tran for his photo gallery from Marquee.