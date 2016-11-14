Photos: Elvis-costumed runner sets record at Las Vegas Rock ’n’ Roll Marathon

There was a remarkable performance by Elvis during the 2016 Geico Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and Half-Marathon on the shutdown Las Vegas Strip on Sunday. In another impressive run, Henry Chan of San Diego ran barefooted for the 13.1 miles — an extraordinary commitment, which he has now achieved for more than 50 half-marathons.

But Henry finished behind Mike Wardian, who stole the show placing first and setting a new Guinness World Record for fastest marathon in an Elvis costume. He crossed the finish line in 2:38:04. Mike didn’t even know he was leading the marathon until the finish line was in sight.

“It was so cool,” Elvis, er, Mike said. “I kept repeating this phrase ‘taking care of business.’ I just repeated that mantra the last couple of miles.”

Las Vegas royal rapper Snoop Dogg headlined the prerace show for more than 45,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes from 50 states and 83 countries who raced the Strip beneath the glare of casino lights.

The Strip is closed to traffic two nights of the year — for New Year’s Eve and the Geico Rock ’n’ Roll Las Vegas Marathon and Half-Marathon. This year’s race enjoyed perfect weather conditions of a warm evening beneath a golden full moon.

It was the first time that Mike had run in an Elvis costume complete with black pompadour wig. The old Elvis record was 2:42:52 set by Ian Sharman on Nov. 29, 2009. After crossing The Mirage volcano finishing line, which erupted as he won, Mike said:

“I pulled it off thanks to the energy of the crowd. And Elvis definitely helped. It was much less me and more him tonight.”

Our thanks to Sam Morris, Glenn Pinkerton and Chase Stevens of Las Vegas News Bureau for their photo gallery of the marathon.

Thousands lined Las Vegas Boulevard to cheer on Mike, who at 42 is a three-time Olympic Trials marathon qualifier. An international ship broker, Mike hails from Arlington, Virginia. Chelsey Leighton, 25, of Lewiston, Idaho, won the women’s marathon in 3:12:11.

History was set in the half-marathon when Kenya’s William Kibor set a race record, winning in 1:01:21 seconds. The old record was 1:01:40 set by Ethiopia’s Bekana Daba in 2009. Elkanah Kibet of Kenya placed second more than 2 minutes back with 1:03:35.

It was a Kenyan sweep in the half-marathon as Elvin Kibet won the women’s race in 1:15:35. She said: “It was amazing. I’ve never seen anything like this. The music is great. I think that I will come back every year. This is the best course ever.”

But half-marathon winner William had the last word: “Las Vegas, the lights, the music, the spectators, it is very beautiful,” he said. “Maybe I can stay in Las Vegas. Maybe I can get married here.”