Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

It was a double celebration for the tantalizing, topless temptresses of “Fantasy” at The Luxor on Tuesday night. They revealed their stunningly sexy 2017 “Natural Beauties of Las Vegas” calendar to mark their show’s 17th anniversary at The Luxor.

The calendar features the curvy cast of “Fantasy” modeling at iconic destinations in the Valley. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Cirque du Soleil’s One Drop water organization. The stunning showgirls marched along the pink carpet in sequined rose-pink dresses and showed off their new calendar pages.

On the arrivals carpet: “Fantasy” producer and choreographer Anita Mann, MC Lorena Peril and comedian Sean E. Cooper, “So You Think You Can Dance” executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, magician and dancer Chloe Crawford (“Criss Angel’s Mindfreak Live!”), Jennifer Romas of “Sexxy” and her cast, “Rock of Ages” and Thunder From Down Under.

Anita has orchestrated new dance routines and knockout fluorescent costumes for “Fantasy” as it moves into a new year. Its contract at the Luxor runs through 2017, and Anita and the Strip hotel are looking forward to planning the 20th milestone.

Choreographer Mandy Moore of “SYTYCD” produced the new closing number to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and Anita has revamped the opening number, Little Mix’s “Salute,” with stunning new outfits and the routine to Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Bang Bang.”

She has added a new “living screen” set piece, and the theater has a new proscenium. The other new numbers are “Tush” featuring Lorena and all the luscious ladies and “Solo Dancing” featuring the cast in full-length turquoise gloves with a backdrop of white curtains and living screen.

Anita told me at a post-show reception at nearby Rice and Company: “We’ve given the show an entire new feeling matching the solo numbers by the ladies and their ensemble routines. We may be in our 17th year, but the show is as young, fresh and contemporary as the day we started.

“That’s the secret to our success is that the ladies go out and dance every night as if it’s the first night they’ve done it. They are an incredible team. In 17 years, I’ve only had to ask three dancers to leave the show because I need to see happiness in their dressing room. We have no time for divas and personal problems being brought to work.

“This is the best lineup we’ve had in 17 years. They are above and beyond a professional cast and have become a real part of the community. I’m in awe of their talent and generosity and kindness to each other. I’m already looking forward to 17 more!”