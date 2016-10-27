Posted 

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_4201610271533711_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_22016102715336468_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_32016102715336600_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_12016102715336175_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_52016102715337112_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy,” with Thunder From Down Under, celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_62016102715337210_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_72016102715337296_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy,” with Nik Rytterstrom and Anita Mann, celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_82016102715337392_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy,” with Nigel Lythgoe, celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_92016102715337494_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy,” with Mandy Moore, celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_102016102715337588_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. Excalibur headliners Thunder From Down Under are pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_112016102715337727_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_122016102715337846_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_132016102715337939_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_14201610271533846_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_152016102715338188_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_162016102715338286_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_172016102715338412_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_182016102715338752_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_192016102715338903_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_202016102715338992_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_21201610271533978_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_222016102715339227_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_232016102715339363_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_242016102715339454_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_252016102715339602_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_262016102715339713_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_272016102715339873_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. The cast of "Sexxy" at Westgate Las Vegas are pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_28201610271534010_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. Chloe Crawford is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_292016102715340187_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_302016102715340313_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_312016102715340407_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_322016102715340582_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_332016102715340707_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_342016102715340862_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_35201610271534130_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_362016102715341166_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_372016102715341318_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_382016102715341474_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_392016102715341656_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_402016102715341736_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_412016102715341831_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_42201610271534243_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_432016102715342218_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_442016102715342332_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_452016102715342432_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_462016102715342576_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_472016102715342722_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. Comedian Sean E. Cooper is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_482016102715342875_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_492016102715343138_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_502016102715343266_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_512016102715343435_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_522016102715343607_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_532016102715343742_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_542016102715343911_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_55201610271534461_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_562016102715344256_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_572016102715344844_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_58201610271534540_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_592016102715345382_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_602016102715345703_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_612016102715345913_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_62201610271534663_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_632016102715346198_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_642016102715346362_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. MC Lorena Peril is pictured here. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: ‘Fantasy’ celebrates 17th anniversary and 2017 ‘Natural Beauties’ calendar

web1_652016102715346534_7283862.jpg
The cast of “Fantasy” celebrates its 17th anniversary and 2017 calendar unveiling Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016, at The Luxor in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

By ROBIN LEACH
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

It was a double celebration for the tantalizing, topless temptresses of “Fantasy” at The Luxor on Tuesday night. They revealed their stunningly sexy 2017 “Natural Beauties of Las Vegas” calendar to mark their show’s 17th anniversary at The Luxor.

The calendar features the curvy cast of “Fantasy” modeling at iconic destinations in the Valley. Proceeds from sales will be donated to Cirque du Soleil’s One Drop water organization. The stunning showgirls marched along the pink carpet in sequined rose-pink dresses and showed off their new calendar pages.

On the arrivals carpet: “Fantasy” producer and choreographer Anita Mann, MC Lorena Peril and comedian Sean E. Cooper, “So You Think You Can Dance” executive producer Nigel Lythgoe, magician and dancer Chloe Crawford (“Criss Angel’s Mindfreak Live!”), Jennifer Romas of “Sexxy” and her cast, “Rock of Ages” and Thunder From Down Under.

Anita has orchestrated new dance routines and knockout fluorescent costumes for “Fantasy” as it moves into a new year. Its contract at the Luxor runs through 2017, and Anita and the Strip hotel are looking forward to planning the 20th milestone.

Choreographer Mandy Moore of “SYTYCD” produced the new closing number to Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” and Anita has revamped the opening number, Little Mix’s “Salute,” with stunning new outfits and the routine to Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj’s “Bang Bang.”

She has added a new “living screen” set piece, and the theater has a new proscenium. The other new numbers are “Tush” featuring Lorena and all the luscious ladies and “Solo Dancing” featuring the cast in full-length turquoise gloves with a backdrop of white curtains and living screen.

Anita told me at a post-show reception at nearby Rice and Company: “We’ve given the show an entire new feeling matching the solo numbers by the ladies and their ensemble routines. We may be in our 17th year, but the show is as young, fresh and contemporary as the day we started.

“That’s the secret to our success is that the ladies go out and dance every night as if it’s the first night they’ve done it. They are an incredible team. In 17 years, I’ve only had to ask three dancers to leave the show because I need to see happiness in their dressing room. We have no time for divas and personal problems being brought to work.

“This is the best lineup we’ve had in 17 years. They are above and beyond a professional cast and have become a real part of the community. I’m in awe of their talent and generosity and kindness to each other. I’m already looking forward to 17 more!”

 