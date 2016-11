Let’s do the time warp … again!

More than 25,000 people jammed Downtown Las Vegas on Monday night for the Fremont Street Fright Fest Rock of Horror celebration, an ode to the Halloween classic “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” that included all three stages, and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue braved the nighttime revelers for his photo gallery.

“The place was crazy, crazy, crazy,” Donoghue said. Touch-a, touch-a, touch-a, touch … well, until next year …