Photos: George Strait and Kacey Musgraves at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

County music legend George Strait, with opening act the award-winning Kacey Musgraves, returned with his hit residency “Strait to Vegas” at T-Mobile Arena on Friday and Saturday nights, and contributing photographer Tom Donoghue was onsite Friday for a photo gallery.

The beloved Strait, 64, who has been married to his wife, Norma, since 1971, performs 60 No. 1 hits during the concert to long applause and ovations from his longtime and devoted fans. Strait’s staging is theater-in-the-round style to play to all sections of the audience.

Musgraves, 28, finished seventh on Season 5 of USA Network’s “Nashville Star” in 2007 and won ACM (Album of the Year, “Same Trailer Different Park”), CMA (Song of the Year, “Follow Your Arrow”) and Grammy awards (Best Country Album, “Same Trailer Different Park” and Best Country Song, “Merry Go ’Round”) in 2014.

Strait, and presumably Musgraves, who chatted with The Ubiquitous Robin Leach on opening night of the residency on April 22, 2016, returns to T-Mobile Arena from April 7-8, July 28-29, Sept.1-2 and Dec. 8-9. Tickets: StraitToVegas.com.