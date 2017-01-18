Photos: Keith Sweat’s gamble on Las Vegas residency pays off with ‘Last Forever’

It was a party the likes of which Donny & Marie Showroom at The Flamingo has never seen before, and now Caesars Entertainment executives tell me that they will bring back R&B love machine Keith Sweat for more residency shows after his premiere run through Feb. 4 was unveiled Tuesday night.

The superstar singer with 12 bestselling albums had the ladies in a hypnotic trance with the electrifying energy. Eyes were glazed over, and two standing close to the stage even offered to go home with him for the night after he asked them to sing along with him in the mic. I’ve never seen a show like this before!

The women could hardly contain themselves, and when he waded into the audience to sing standing from one of the banquet booth railings, I thought mayhem madness was about to break loose. The ladies were on their feet singing along, cheering, applauding and wolf-whistling as Keith let the buttons on his shirt pop open down to his waist.

His smooth-as-silk songs are a seduction. Dressed in top hat and tails or an all-white shiny suit, Keith exudes love. His fans flew in from as far away as Boston to catch his opening night. New York DJ Eric B. and Eddie Levert, founder of The O’Jays, joined Keith onstage at The Flamingo to add to the fun and sing with him. Our thanks to Denise Truscello of WireImage for her gallery.

It was a nonstop music assault of the soul and senses. His band was at full blast, and his singers and dancers were as high-electric energy as he was. You couldn’t ask for better entertainment and a mesmerizing performance to start the New Year. There was as much fun for me listening to his music as it was watching the ladies fall under his extraordinary spell.

Keith told me backstage that he was thrilled with the reaction, as this was a test run to see if the hotel and he could agree on future regular dates. The Caesars Entertainment team told me, “He’s got a string of overseas tour dates, but he’s definitely coming back. It’s going to be a party every night he’s here. This is out-of-control fun and energy.”