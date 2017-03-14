Photos: Maksim and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Tony Dovolani open Dance With Me at Tivoli Village

Three favorite professional dancers on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” have opened their newest dance school here, its first in Nevada. “DWTS” handsome heroes Maksim Chmerkovskiy, his brother, Valentin Chmerkovskiy, and Tony Dovolani, along with their business partners, celebrated the grand opening of their studio Dance With Me at Tivoli Village.

Val, the Season 23 champion with Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez, said: “It’s more than just dance. It’s about living a healthier, happier life surrounded by inspiring people.” Maks added: “I’ve had the pleasure of choreographing for the ‘Le Reve’ show at the Wynn, and we’ve had many fans plead with us to open a studio here.

“Now we have an additional reason to be here more often.” And Tony added: “Las Vegas is a world-famous entertainment destination, so it is a privilege to open our newest studio here.” Our Q+A with Maks was posted last Thursday ahead of the celebration.

Hundreds of fans greeted the dance champions, took photographs, watched performances by studio instructors and danced the night away. Maks, Val and Tony, along with Maks and Val’s father, Sasha Chmerkovskiy, and other studio partners held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Las Vegas City Councilman Bob Beers.

Dance With Me brings a world-class dance experience here and provides a warm-and-friendly atmosphere for lessons, group classes, showcases and competitions in an elegant setting covering various styles, including ballroom/smooth, Latin/rhythm, hip hop, contemporary, dance fitness and correctional movement. Dance With Me is now open at 420 S. Rampart Blvd., Suite 140, at Tivoli Village.