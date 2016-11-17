Photos: Mother and especially daughter, 4, enjoy ‘A Choreographers’ Showcase’ at T.I.

Due to heavy ticket demand, this year’s “A Choreographers’ Showcase” in partnership between Nevada Ballet Theatre and Cirque du Soleil has been expanded to two weekends, and the two final shows are Saturday and Sunday at “Mystere” Theater at T.I.

Sean Jensen, lighting and creative director for both productions who ensures that nobody is in the dark with the beauty of the performances, was featured in the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Friday Neon last Friday.

My assistant, Iana Kohler, has a 4-year-old daughter, Chrissy, who wants to be a ballet dancer one day, so I asked the two of them to attend and pen their thoughts from the opening weekend at T.I. Here’s Iana:

“That was amazing!” exclaimed my daughter as she watched “A Choreographers’ Showcase.” NBT and Cirque du Soleil have done an amazing job with their creativity and imagination. As the dancers gracefully moved around the stage, they made the crowd feel as if they were in their own fantasy land pulling out every emotion through the movements of dance, music and lights.

I can’t begin to imagine the skill it takes from everyone involved in creating, designing and performing in this production. The strength that they have just to hold a position is unimaginable, let alone the flexibility to make all those moves.

The dancers drew the attention of adults of all ages to children younger than school age. They kept everyone entertained and emotionally drawn into their performances during “A Choreographers’ Showcase.”

The show consisted of everything interpreted from reality to a dream. Chrissy told me: “It’s all very beautiful, and I like dancing, too! They make me feel as if I am onstage dancing with them. I want to come see them every day!”

There were lights shining onto the stage as performers moved to hold another position. While keeping the color choreographed to each performance, Chrissy told me to look at the lights while her eyes danced in the glow of the colors onstage. She kept saying how each ballet was like “dancing in the clouds”: “I want to be a dancer when I grow up. It makes me feel good.”

Every time the lights would dim to end one performance, Chrissy bubbled, “Just wait, another one will start!” She’s only 4, but she didn’t fidget. She was transfixed, stayed still but cheered out loud and clapped in between. She enjoyed every single moment.

“A Choreographer’s Showcase” is a one-of-a-kind production. I highly recommend this for anyone or any family. Your mind moves with the dancers showing empathy, gratitude, compassion — and everything else.

To be a part of the standing ovation at the end made for a wonderful afternoon. This is an amazing experience, so dash to T.I. One day my daughter will be up there onstage in the cast!