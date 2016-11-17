Photos: Nacho Daddy throwdown between Chumlee, Terry Fator ends in tie at Three Square

The Nacho Daddy throwdown Tuesday between “Pawn Stars” fan favorite Austin “Chumlee” Russell and The Mirage headliner entertainer Terry Fator ended in a tie, but our Three Square food bank wound up with a donation of more than 220,000 meals for the needy in Las Vegas.

Chumlee had the help of his chef brother Sage and executive chef Eric Scott of Nacho Daddy, while Terry worked alongside his wife, caterer Angie Fiore-Fator, and executive chef John Hilton of Three Square.

The judges at Three Square were locked in a split decision over Team Chumlee, who created a Philly Cheesesteak Nacho that included waffle fry chips, provolone queso, steak, peppers and onions. Our thanks to Mark Higby for his photo gallery of the throwdown.

Meantime, Team Fator had a nod to Thanksgiving leftovers with sweet and savory variations: a bourbon-soaked cranberry and cream cheese nacho and a nacho with turkey, gravy and corn served on a fried wonton skin.

Team Chumlee took home the award for Best Nacho, and Team Fator won for Best Vegetarian option. The judges decided to divide the award, and each team received 2,500 meals donated to Three Square in their honor.

Nacho Daddy not only provided its year’s initial donation of 110,000 meals, but also announced that it would continue efforts to raise money for Three Square through the “Buy a Meal, Give a Meal” program.

Restaurant-goers can do their part by ordering an entree or nacho at the three Las Vegas locations — Miracle Mile Shops, Downtown Las Vegas and Summerlin. Through a grant with Target, Nacho Daddy’s 110,000 meal donation was matched to total more than 220,000 meals.