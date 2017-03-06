Photos: No. 4 Gonzaga defeats Pacific at WCC Championships at The Orleans Arena

United we Zag!

As a proud Gonzaga University alumnus (bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science, Class of 1996, yes, I’m that old but look much younger!), March Madness is always an especially celebratory time in Las Vegas with The Orleans Arena hosting the annual West Coast Conference Championships.

My NCAA No. 4-ranked Gonzaga University Bulldogs opened up WCC Championships play Saturday by rolling to an 82-50 win over Pacific at The Orleans Arena just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Thanks to my friend and former Las Vegas Sun colleague Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau for his photo gallery of the former NCAA No. 1 men’s basketball team who finished the season at 29-1, their lone loss in the final game of the regular season at home against BYU.

In tonight’s WCC semifinals, it’s No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Santa Clara and No. 2 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 BYU at The Orleans Arena. The finals are Tuesday night.

Go, Zags! #UnitedWeZag