Photos: No. 4 Gonzaga defeats Pacific at WCC Championships at The Orleans Arena

The Gonzaga bench celebrates a play during their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga forward Rui Hachimura is fouled by Pacific guard Keshon Montague during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga guard Silas Melson looks to pass inside as head coach Mark Few watches during their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga guard Jordan Mathews puts up a three-point shot over Pacific forward Jack Williams during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss drives around Pacific forward Ray Bowles during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2016, at the Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. CREDIT: Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Gonzaga forward Zach Collins blocks a shot by Pacific guard T.J. Wallace during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski grabs a rebound from Pacific center Sami Eleraky during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga guard Josh Perkins sheds a tear after injuring his ankle during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga guard Nigel Williams-Goss shoots over Pacific forward Ray Bowles during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few talks to his team during a timeout during their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga cheerleaders run their team flags onto the court before the start of the second half of their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

The Gonzaga band performs during their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga fans cheer during the closing minute of their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga takes on Pacific during their West Coast Conference tournament game Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

Gonzaga fans cheer during their West Coast Conference tournament game against Pacific on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at The Orleans Arena. Gonzaga won the game 82-50. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

United we Zag!

As a proud Gonzaga University alumnus (bachelor’s degrees in journalism and political science, Class of 1996, yes, I’m that old but look much younger!), March Madness is always an especially celebratory time in Las Vegas with The Orleans Arena hosting the annual West Coast Conference Championships.

My NCAA No. 4-ranked Gonzaga University Bulldogs opened up WCC Championships play Saturday by rolling to an 82-50 win over Pacific at The Orleans Arena just off the Las Vegas Strip.

Thanks to my friend and former Las Vegas Sun colleague Sam Morris of Las Vegas News Bureau for his photo gallery of the former NCAA No. 1 men’s basketball team who finished the season at 29-1, their lone loss in the final game of the regular season at home against BYU.

In tonight’s WCC semifinals, it’s No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Santa Clara and No. 2 St. Mary’s vs. No. 3 BYU at The Orleans Arena. The finals are Tuesday night.

Go, Zags! #UnitedWeZag

 