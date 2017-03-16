Photos: No punishment for Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and crews for Kobalt 400 fight

Fans are still talking about Sunday’s NASCAR altercation between our hometown racecar driver Kyle Busch and Joey Logano, who won Saturday’s Boyd Gaming 300 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. NASCAR officials revealed this afternoon that Kyle, Joey and their respective crews will not face punishment for their post-race actions after The Kobalt 400 at LVMS.

After contact on the final lap while both were running in the Top Five, Kyle’s No. 18 Toyota spun across the start/finish line to a 22nd-place finish. Kyle and Joey were involved in a heated confrontation post-race on pit road. Crew members from No. 18 (Kyle’s Joe Gibbs Racing team) and No. 22 (Joey’s Team Penske team) quickly got involved before being separated by officials.

“After a full review of multiple videos and discussions with both competitors and their respective race teams, we felt that Sunday’s post-race incident does not warrant any further action,” said Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR executive vice president and chief racing development officer. (Thanks to our contributing photographer Tom Donoghue, who captured all the action of The Kobalt Tools 400 at LVMS.)

“NASCAR was built on racing that took place on the final lap by two drivers battling for position. The emotions of our athletes run high, and Kyle Busch and Joey Logano are two of the most passionate and competitive drivers in the sport. Both competitors are very clear on our expectations going forward, and we will be meeting with them in person prior to practice on Friday in Phoenix.”

Joey told FS1’s “NASCAR Race Hub” on Tuesday that Kyle and he have spoken since the incident. “We’ve spoken,” Joey said. “Obviously, we didn’t speak much there, so I got a chance to call him up earlier today to be able to talk to him a little bit and at least tell my side of the story.

“We’re going to have two sides to the story like there is all the time, but really the bottom line is that we’re two passionate racecar drivers. We’re two of the best in the sport who are going to go for wins and who are aggressive, and we collided.” Incidentally, Martin Truex Jr. won The Kobalt 400 on Sunday at LVMS.