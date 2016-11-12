Photos: Rob Lowe celebrates his son’s 21st birthday at Omnia in Caesars Palace

Actor Rob Lowe (“Code Black,” “The Grinder,” “Parks and Recreation,” “The West Wing”) and his son, John Owen Lowe, celebrated the latter’s 21st birthday at Omnia Nightclub in Caesars Palace on Friday night.

Lowe, as handsome as ever at age 52 (remember him in “St. Elmo’s Fire” and “About Last Night”?), and his son arrived at the 2016 Best of Las Vegas Awards-winning hotspot similarly dressed in black button-down shirts and black pants.

The group, which included actor and model Patrick Schwarzenegger, were escorted to a VIP table in the main club where resident DJ Calvin Harris was performing his chart-topping hits, including recent smashes “My Way” and “This Is What You Came For.”

Shortly upon their arrival, the birthday boy et al were presented with a three-tiered, black-and-gold cake, with a “21” on the top, by a group of gorgeous cocktail servers. Lowe posed for photographs with his cake while his friends held up oversized images of him in the nightclub.

Lowe celebrated his 21st birthday in Sin City with family and friends by enjoying cocktails, dancing and taking photographs. The group was seen in good spirits during their celebration at Omnia until the early hours of the morning.

Our thanks to Aaron Garcia for his photo gallery from the Friday night celebration.