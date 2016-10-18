Posted 

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_120161017232855797_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_220161017232856590_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_320161017232857111_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_420161017232857654_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_5201610172328583_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_620161017232858361_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_720161017232858581_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_820161017232858835_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_920161017232859172_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_1020161017232859400_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_1120161017232859857_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_122016101723290129_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_132016101723290435_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_142016101723290814_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_152016101723291283_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_162016101723291647_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_17201610172329223_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_182016101723292325_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_192016101723292574_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_202016101723292781_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_21201610172329383_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_222016101723293425_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_232016101723293698_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_242016101723293979_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_252016101723294359_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_262016101723294874_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_272016101723295104_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_282016101723295429_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_292016101723295664_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_302016101723295885_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_312016101723296227_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_322016101723296570_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_332016101723296958_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

Photos: Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short at DLVEC

web1_342016101723297442_7222686.jpg
Sublime With Rome, The Expendables and One Pin Short headline Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday, Oct. 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Tom Donoghue)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

Sublime With Rome headlined at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on Friday night, celebrating the 20th anniversary of its self-titled album and electrifying fans with hits from the past and present.

Las Vegas natives One Pin Short and ska rock favorites The Expendables opened for Sublime With Rome. On the heels of a 29-date, cross-country tour, Sublime With Rome has kept the Sublime legacy alive by performing and releasing music for its ever-growing fan base.

The band performed a number of fan favorites, including hits like “Wrong Way,” “Panic” and “Doin’ Time.” The group finished the energetic set with an encore of chart-toppers “What I Got” and “Santeria.”

Before the performance, Derek Stevens, co-owner and CEO of The D Las Vegas, Golden Gate and DLVEC, took to the outdoor stage to thank guests for making the Friday night a memorable one. Our thanks to Tom Donoghue for his photo gallery.

 