Photos: The D Las Vegas hosts UFC president, Super Bowl champ, AFC Rookie of the Year

Dana White and a fan at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. (Courtesy)

Derek Stevens, Nicole Parthum and Malik Jackson at Golden Gate in Downtown Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Malik Jackson, Carlos Macedo and Richard Wilk at Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at The D Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

Ronnie Stanley at Joe Vicari's Andiamo Italian Steakhouse at The D Las Vegas. (Courtesy)

By DON CHAREUNSY
NICHE DIVISION OF LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL

The D Las Vegas played host to famous faces in the NFL and entertainment world this week. Kicking off the fun, NFL Rookie of the Year Ronnie Stanley stopped by Joe Vicari’s Andiamo Italian Steakhouse and was joined by his parents for dinner.

Fans shared in the excitement when they stopped The Baltimore Ravens star for photographs outside the restaurant. Fans also spotted Super Bowl 50 champion Malik Jackson dining at Andiamo with tattoo artist Carlos Macedo.

After dinner, The Jackson Jaguars’ defensive lineman met up with casino owner Derek Stevens and his wife, Nicole Parthum, at nearby Golden Gate for photographs. And UFC President Dana White attended the Tuff-N-Uff event at Downtown Las Vegas Events Center with UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

We don’t know if they were out looking for a fight like they do on their TV series, but White stopped and took photographs with fans. The duo sat ringside with friends and enjoyed the MMA fights.

 