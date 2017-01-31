Photos: Tito Ortiz, Wilmer Valderrama celebrate birthdays at The Cosmopolitan

MMA fighter Tito Ortiz celebrated his 42nd birthday at Marquee at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Saturday.

The UFC champion, who was born Jan. 23, and his group that included girlfriend Amber Nichole Miller kicked off the celebration at Marquee Dayclub Dome, where they enjoyed cocktails and food in a VIP cabana.

On Saturday night, the group headed to the nightclub, with the fit and muscular Ortiz dressed in white from head to toe and where “WAGS” star Barbie Blank Souray joined the entourage. The celebration continued into the early hours of the morning.

Also celebrating his birthday over the weekend, his 37th, was actor Wilmer Valderrama (“That ’70s Show”), who started his night with dinner at Lavo at The Palazzo.

The birthday boy, whose birthday was Monday, and friends enjoyed the one-pound meatball, chicken parmesan and more. After dinner, the group headed to sister hotspot Marquee, where Valderrama received a birthday presentation complete with a cake from Marquee staff.

Thanks to Tony Tran and Mike Kirschbaum of Tony Tran Photography for their photos of Ortiz and Valderrama’s birthday celebrations.